Will Smith Congratulates 'Black Panther' Cast On Blockbuster Success: 'I'm Proud & Excited'

Will Smith is bowing down to the King of Wakanda.
The 49-year-old big screen legend personally congratulated the cast of "Black Panther" on the film's blockbuster success in an Instagram video on Wednesday. Not only did Will love the film – it almost brought him to tears!
"What you have done is spectacular," he says in the vid. "I watched the film a couple of days ago, and damn near got brought to tears. You guys have challenged – and potentially even shattered – a lot of long time, long held false Hollywood beliefs and paradigms."
Disney-Marvel's latest hit has slashed the box office with an impressive $263.1 million haul in the U.S. over five days. Worldwide, the film has already raked in $462.3 million through Tuesday.
"Black Panther" is the first solo superhero movie to feature a black star and predominantly black cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 10-year history. With the movie reaching phenomenon-levels of success, fans hope this inspires Marvel – and the rest of Hollywood – to create more movies starring people of color as leads.
"I'm proud, excited damn near giddy," Will concluded before signing off with a "Wakanda forever" gesture.
Wakanda forever indeed.