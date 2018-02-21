Will Smith Congratulates 'Black Panther' Cast On Blockbuster Success: 'I'm Proud & Excited'

Will Smith is bowing down to the King of Wakanda.

The 49-year-old big screen legend personally congratulated the cast of "Black Panther" on the film's blockbuster success in an Instagram video on Wednesday. Not only did Will love the film – it almost brought him to tears!

"What you have done is spectacular," he says in the vid. "I watched the film a couple of days ago, and damn near got brought to tears. You guys have challenged – and potentially even shattered – a lot of long time, long held false Hollywood beliefs and paradigms."