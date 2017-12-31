Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrate Their 20th Wedding Anniversary

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have reached a huge milestone: 20 years of marriage!
The "Bright" star, who tied the knot with Jada on Dec. 31, 1997, celebrated the occasion by posting a picture from their wedding day on Instagram.
"20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down the aisle. Here’s what I've learned since," Will began his caption.
"Love is Like
Gardening... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU
want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than Demanding that you
become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be," he continued.
"I've learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams... Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities," he added.
"I have learned that Love is Listening. Love is Giving. Love is Freedom," he continued.
"Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth," he concluded.
The romantic post is one of Will's first; the actor, who'd been a longtime Instagram holdout, finally created an account on Dec. 14.
In the weeks since joining, Will teased the upcoming anniversary. On Dec. 27, he posted a shot of his feet with Jada in the background.
"Our 20th Anniversary is in 4 Days! That's a Real Feet… :-)… Get it!," he quipped.
Congrats on 20 years, Will and Jada!