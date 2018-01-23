'Wonder Woman' Completely Shut Out Of Oscars Race

It is a mathematical impossibility for a group of Oscar nominations to please everyone, but this year came pretty close with meaningful love for "Get Out," ''Lady Bird" and "Phantom Thread," and the history-making nomination of "Mudbound" director of photography Rachel Morrison, who became the first woman to ever be nominated for cinematography.

Still, there were some significant surprises and even a few outright snubs:

NO WONDER WOMAN

It was a good day for women, generally speaking, with the first ever nomination for a female cinematographer (Rachel Morrison for "Mudbound") and Greta Gerwig becoming the fifth woman in history to get a best director nomination (for "Lady Bird"), but the love stopped short of one of the most populist female-driven projects of the year: "Wonder Woman." The Patty Jenkins-directed blockbuster received zero nominations, even in a year that was surprisingly friendly to big budget hits (like "Logan" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi.")

DENZEL BREAKS THROUGH, FRANCO DOESN'T

You'd be forgiven if you weren't aware there was a Denzel Washington film out this year. Dan Gilroy's criminal court thriller "Roman J. Israel, Esq." came and went without much fanfare, to middling reviews and box office. Washington's performance as the activist lawyer was the one bright spot for many critics (although the New York Times said the film "doesn't serve" him). Still, Washington has hardly been at the forefront of the awards race this year, especially when compared with, say Tom Hanks, who wasn't nominated for playing Ben Bradlee in "The Post" (and hasn't been nominated in 17 years). Washington also perhaps took the spot from James Franco for "The Disaster Artist." This is Washington's sixth lead actor nomination (he's won twice).

NETFLIX FINDS A NARRATIVE WIN IN 'MUDBOUND'

The streaming service has gambled big in the past few years with would-be Oscar nominees, but found their first successful non-documentary contender in a film it acquired at the Sundance Film Festival — Dee Rees' American odyssey "Mudbound," about two families, one black, and one white, in the post-WWII South. "Mudbound" was nominated for best adapted screenplay, best supporting actress (Mary J. Blige), best original song and best cinematography. For some, it's been a question of whether the film academy had an anti-Netflix bias. Whatever the case was before, though, the times might be changing.