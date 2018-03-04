Wowza! Lea Michele Turns Heads In Super-Plunge Dress At Elton John's Oscars Viewing Party!

Lea Michele took the plunge on Oscars Sunday!



The "Glee" alum rocked an extremely low-cut dress for the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing on Oscar Sunday. Lea's jaw-dropping black dress featured a wide-V neckline, that stretched down to her navel, and a sexy thigh-high slit. The gown also had asymmetrical gold sequins, amping up the super sultry style.

Lea, 31, polished off the look with a set of scrappy heels, her hair worn down sleek and straight and tons of dark eye makeup.

Lea wasn't the only star who turned heads at Elton's famous bash. Heidi Klum, Jaime King, Miley Cyrus and Petra Nemcova all wowed at the bash.