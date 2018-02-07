'X-Files' Star Gillian Anderson Goes Nude In New Anti-Fur Campaign

Wearing nothing but a pair of cat ears, the 49-year-old actress looks stunning in the black-and-white image.

"I found it liberating to use my body to make an important statement," the longtime PETA supporter shared.

"People tend to look away from anti-fur ads showing mangled animals, but they're drawn to PETA's 'naked' campaign, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Gillian joins famous faces like Pink, Taraji P. Henson, Wendy Williams, Khloe Kardashian and more, who famously took a stance against fur as a fashion statement.

Fans applauded the actress for using her platform as a vehicle for social change.