'X-Files' Star Gillian Anderson Is Totally Unrecognizable With New Look

Gillian Anderson is totally unrecognizable!
The "X-Files" star hit the 18th annual AFI Awards on Friday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills with a brand new look, ditching her red hair in favor of bright blonde locks. She also chose to style her coif in a new way, with her hair built up in a swept over style.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Gillian Anderson arrives at the 18th Annual AFI Awards on January 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) (Getty Images)
The 49-year-old actress was a total knockout at the event in a slinky, midnight blue gown with sheer sections across the top and a deep, strappy dramatic back. The stunning gown showed off her incredible and slim physique. Gillian polished off the ensemble with a set of large glasses and minimal makeup.
Inside the event, Gillian was spotted chatting with Reese Witherspoon. The pair also posed for a snap with "Wonder Woman" director, Patty Jenkins.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Patty Jenkins, Gillian Anderson and Reese Witherspoon attend the 18th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI) (Getty Images)
It was a star-packed evening with Emilia Clarke, Sterling K. Brown, Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig, Jameela Jamil, and more stars showing up.
What do you think of Gillian's new look?