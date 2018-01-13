YouTube Has Suspended Star Logan Paul Over Suicide Victim Video

YouTube has suspended a star who posted video images of what appeared to be a suicide victim but said Saturday that doesn't mean it won't work with him in the future.

The video service announced this week that it had pulled Logan Paul's channel from its ad-supported Google Preferred platform and put two other projects on hold.

YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl said Saturday there's no timetable for when Paul's future will be addressed again. Kyncl didn't shut YouTube's door on Paul.