Zac Efron Shares Another Behind-The-Scenes Pic From Ted Bundy Movie

Zac Efron is cooking up a creepy plan!
The 30-year-old actor shared another behind-the-scenes photo from his upcoming movie, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," about serial killer Ted Bundy. Zac, who plays Bundy, shared a pic where he's dressed in a crisp white sweater and is discussing some scenes with director Joe Berlinger. He captioned the pic, "Schemin’ @joeberlinger #BehindTheScenes."
Last week Zac shared the first look at his transformation from Hollywood hunk to hardened killer when he posted a snap where he's having his mugshot taken.
The pic still gives us the chills!
It's been a big week for the Bundy project, which is currently shooting in Covington, Kentucky. Berlinger announced via Twitter and a Hollywood Reporter article that "Burn Notice" star Jeffrey Donovan was also joining the cast.