Is Zayn Malik’s New Tattoo A Tribute To Girlfriend Gigi Hadid?

Zayn Malik’s new tattoo has fans looking at Gigi Hadid in a whole new way!
The 22-year-old supermodel recently posted a sexy Instagram of her boyfriend baring his abs with an unbuttoned shirt – and a huge new tattoo!
Zayn appears to have tattooed a pair of eyes on his chest that looks strikingly similar to Gigi’s signature gaze.
Fans were quick to point out that Zayn’s new ink could be a tribute to his girlfriend.
"He tatted her eyes on his chest," one user wrote.
Another added, "Did he tattoo Gigi's eyes on his chest? Didn't he also get Perrie tattooed on his arm?"
(Zayn Malik / Twitter)
The former One Directioner previously tattooed a portrait of ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards (of girl group Little Mix) on his arm in 2013. Zayn covered the tattoo a year after their split in 2016 when his relationship with Gigi started to get serious.
The power couple – adorably nicknamed ZiGi by fans – has been an item since November 2015.
With Zayn's new ink, Gigi will always be looking out for her man!