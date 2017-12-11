Zedd Gifts Bullied Student Keaton Jones With An All-Expenses Paid Trip To One Of His Shows

Keaton Jones went viral this weekend after his mother posted a video of him on her Facebook page with his messages for the kids who are bullying him at school. The video quickly racked up more than 21 million views and has been shared over 416,000 times.

After hearing Keaton's heartbreaking story of being bullied, the award-winning DJ stepped up with an amazing surprise.

"Hey Keaton Jones, I'd like to invite you to be my guest at any show of mine of your choice. I'll cover ur flights and accommodation. Big up for speaking up, buddy!!!," Zedd tweeted out on Sunday.