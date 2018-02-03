Zendaya Says Goodbye To Disney Channel Days After 'K.C. Undercover' Series Finale

Not only did Zendaya star in the-high-school-student-by-day-spy-by-night TV series, she asked to be a producer on the show to ensure "K.C." set a good example to her young fan base.

"I want her to be martial arts–trained. I want her to be able to do everything that a guy can do," she told Vogue. "I want her to be just as smart as everybody else. I want her to be a brainiac. I want her to be able to think on her feet. But I also want her to be socially awkward, not a cool kid. I want her to be normal with an extraordinary life."

With a boss mentality like that, Zendaya’s career is just getting started!