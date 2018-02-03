Zendaya Says Goodbye To Disney Channel Days After 'K.C. Undercover' Series Finale

Zendaya in "K.C. Undercover" series finale (Disney Channel)
Zendaya is officially saying goodbye to her days on the Disney Channel.
While the 21-year-old actress has been landing roles on the big screen in blockbusters like, "The Greatest Showman" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" – she's remained the queen of the House of Mouse for nearly eight years with hit series' "Shake It Up" and "K.C. Undercover."
Friday night's "K.C." finale marked the end of an era for Zendaya, as it was her final project for the network.
"Tonight is the last episode of KC, and therefore my last episode on Disney Channel," she tweeted ahead of the series finale.
"On to the next. Thank you for continuing to grow with me," Zendaya added in another sweet social media post.
Fans were wrecked over watching their girl officially end her Disney Channel reign, tweeting heartfelt responses to Zendaya's send-off.
Not only did Zendaya star in the-high-school-student-by-day-spy-by-night TV series, she asked to be a producer on the show to ensure "K.C." set a good example to her young fan base.
"I want her to be martial arts–trained. I want her to be able to do everything that a guy can do," she told Vogue. "I want her to be just as smart as everybody else. I want her to be a brainiac. I want her to be able to think on her feet. But I also want her to be socially awkward, not a cool kid. I want her to be normal with an extraordinary life."
With a boss mentality like that, Zendaya’s career is just getting started!
--Oscar Gracey