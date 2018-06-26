10-Year-Old 'This Is Us' Star Lonnie Chavis Claps Back At Social Media Trolls: 'Fix Your Heart'

When it comes to fighting back against social media trolls, 'This Is Us' star Lonnie Chavis is killing them with kindness.
The 10-year-old stood up to online bullies who left mean comments on his Instagram pics telling him to fix the gap between his teeth. Lonnie proved he's wise beyond his years in an Instagram video on Monday where he clapped back at the haters.
"I could get my gap fixed. Braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart though? There are kids out there killing themselves just because of y'all hating and trolling and doing just crazy stuff," he says in the clip.
While Lonnie doesn't let the negativity get to him, he stood up for all kids who fall victim to cyber bullying.
"It hurts people. People kill themselves, and you're the one who's making them doing it. Fix your heart, though. For real. I'm happy that I can handle this. I can handle this. I'm not tripping. But there are kids out here. If y'all kids are watching this, don't trip. Be who you want to be," he added.
The little actor signed off with a Cardi B style "okurr" before dabbing on the haters. Way to go, Lonnie!