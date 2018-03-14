'The 100': Intense Season 5 Trailer Drops

Prepare yourselves! The new trailer for "The 100" Season 5 is here!
In the intense trailer, we get a glimpse into Clarke's life over the last six years (since Bellamy & Co. blasted into space, and Octavia, the Grounders and the Arkadians went underground).
Clarke continues leaving messages for Bellamy at the start of the clip, telling him not to feel bad for leaving her behind.
We also get to see Clarke bonding with Madi, who she serves as a mother-figure to this season.
And, there's a great introduction to Ivana Milicevic's character ("Banshee"), who arrives on the one green spot left on the earth on a ship marked "Prisoner Transport."
It appears the prisoners want that green spot, but so do those underground, who can be seen leaving the bunker in the clip.
Check out all the excitement, below.
"The 100" Season 5 premieres Tues., April 24 at 9/8c on The CW.
-- Jolie Lash