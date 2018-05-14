12-Year-Old Girl Shocks Pink With Cover Of 'Perfect' During Her Concert: 'Holy S**t!'

(Twitter)
12-year-old singer Victoria Anthony started a social media campaign to sing with Pink during her Vancouver "Beautiful Trauma World Tour" stop – and it paid off in a huge way.
After going viral with her plea to join the 38-year-old on stage, Victoria's dream became a reality when she performed an acapella cover of "Perfect" during Pink's concert on Saturday.
It happened! #VicAndPink #BeautifulTraumaTour thank you @Pink for making me feel I can do anything. @RogersArena @LiveNation pic.twitter.com/8hkfS4KlDt— Victoria Anthony (@vicanthonymusic) May 13, 2018
Pink appears to be shocked by the 12-year-old's voice, throwing her hands up in the air and staring in awe. At one point, she can be seen mouthing "Holy s**t" during Victoria's performance.
"It happened!" Victoria wrote on Twitter. "Thank you Pink for making me feel like I can do anything."
The Vancouver native first shared her plea in an emotional Twitter video on April 30, showing off her incredible voice with a cover of "What About Us."
"I'm a huge fan…Let me sing with you," Victoria said in the video. "Your music makes me feel strong … Like I can do anything … Like I can be anything. Pink, you inspire me."
Victoria's tribute to her idol went viral after Canadian news outlets, singer Sarah McLachlan and Pink's army of fans discovered the video.
"Raise Your Glass" to Victoria!