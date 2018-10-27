'13 Reasons Why' Star Katherine Langford Joins Upcoming 'Avengers' Film (Reports)

Katherine Langford has graduated from Liberty High to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The "13 Reasons Why" actress has joined the cast of the yet-to-be-titled fourth "Avengers" film, according to The Wrap and The Hollywood Reporter. While her role is still unknown, she has already shot her scenes for the movie, which wrapped production earlier this month.

The MCU gig is the latest accomplishment in a breakout year for Katherine. After earning a 2018 Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Hannah Baker – a high school student who leaves behind cassette tapes after her death by suicide – in "13 Reasons Why," the Aussie actress landed a starring role in "Cursed," a fantasy series currently in the works for Netflix.

