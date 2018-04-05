'13 Reasons Why's' Tommy Dorfman To Host GLAAD's Rising Stars Luncheon

GLAAD's 2018 Rising Stars Luncheon is ready to celebrate with some up-and-coming Hollywood powerhouses.

"13 Reasons Why" star Tommy Dorfman will host this year's event with a musical performance from social media stars Superfruit, GLAAD announced on Thursday.

"Love, Simon's" Keiynan Londsale and Alexandra Shipp, "One Day at A Time's" Isabella Gomez, "Black Lightning's" Nafessa Williams, and "I Am Jazz" star Jazz Jennings are all slated to make appearances at the star-studded event.

In addition, the 2018 Rising Stars Grant recipients are Gio Bravo, Leah Juliett and Shayna Maci Warner. According to the GLAAD website, the grants are awarded to young people making an impact as LGBTQ advocates in their communities.

The 2018 Rising Stars Luncheon will be held Wednesday, April 11 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, one day before the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.