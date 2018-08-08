13 Times Taylor Swift Proved She's The Purrfect Cat Lady

Before she was the queen of snakes, Taylor Swift was the world's purrfect princess.

When the "Delicate" singer isn't touring the world or slaying the charts, Taylor is most likely hanging out with her "fuzzy daughters," Meredith and Olivia. Since welcoming the kittens into her life, she has quickly transformed into the ultimate cat lady.

Here's 13 times Taylor has made us go, "you've gotta be kitten me."