13 Times Taylor Swift Proved She's The Purrfect Cat Lady

Before she was the queen of snakes, Taylor Swift was the world's purrfect princess.
When the "Delicate" singer isn't touring the world or slaying the charts, Taylor is most likely hanging out with her "fuzzy daughters," Meredith and Olivia. Since welcoming the kittens into her life, she has quickly transformed into the ultimate cat lady.
Here's 13 times Taylor has made us go, "you've gotta be kitten me."
1. When she covered her phone with cat stickers
(Instagram)
2. She wears Olivia's face around her neck. Not because she owns her, but because she really knows her
(Instagram)
3. When she carried around her custom embroidered cat carriers
4. Remember that one-of-a-kind kitty shirt she gave Ryan Reynolds for "Deadpool 2"?
5. When she took photos with giant posters of her fuzzy daughters after her concert
(Instagram)
6. That time she gave Olivia an inspirational pep talk
7. When she introduced her cat Olivia Benson to the real Olivia Benson
8. When she rode a giant Pegasus-cat in a commercial
9. The time she accidentally became her cats on stage
10. Only Taylor would release an entire merch line dedicated to her cats
11. Her "Bad Blood" superhero name was literally "Catastrophe"
12. When she carried Olivia in her arms while strutting through New York City
13. The time Taylor forced Meredith to take a selfie with her and she was not having it
(Instagram)