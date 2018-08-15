14-Year-Old Courtney Hadwin Receives Standing Ovation With Powerful Performance On 'America's Got Talent'

Performing a cover of James Brown's 1965 hit "Papa's Got A Brand New Bag," the teenager showed off her dynamic range by hitting some insanely high notes. She even delivered impressive choreography – as she moonwalked across the stage and even hopped around on one foot!

Courtney scored a standing ovation from "AGT's" judges – Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum – with Simon even doing a lap around the table in astonishment.

While the contestant may have won over the judges, America now has the power to vote on who which 12 acts will make it through to the semi-finals.