2 Chainz Proposes To Girlfriend Nakesha Ward On The Steps Of The 2018 Met Gala

Talk about the moment of a lifetime!

Rapper 2 Chainz got down on one knee on the steps of the 2018 Met Gala and proposed to his longtime girlfriend Nakesha Ward. Honestly, it makes perfect sense since the two looked out-of-this-world incredible in their ensembles for fashion's biggest night and now they don't have to pay to have engagement photos taken — that part is done!

Nakesha looked completely overcome with emotion, holding her hand up to her mouth in shock, as her man looked up at her from bended knee.

The best part? The enormously long yellow train from another star's dress is in the back of the photo. And "Good Morning America" host Lara Spencer's shocked expression!

Complex asked 2 Chainz when he decided to pop the question and he answered, "about a minute ago."