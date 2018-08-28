2018 CMA Awards: See The Full List Of Nominations

Chris Stapleton may be the big winner at the 2018 CMA Awards after he scored five nominations on Tuesday ahead of the biggest night in country music on November 14.



Stapleton is up for male vocalist of the year, single of the year, album of the year, song of the year and the coveted entertainer of the year. He could get some competition from Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Dan + Shay, and Florida Georgia Line, who received three nods each.

The big show will be held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14, with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood serving as hosts for the 11th straight year.The show will air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

​Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton

"Drinkin' Problem," Midland

"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

"Tequila," Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

MIranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

​Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves​

Graffiti U, Keith Urban

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson​

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO​

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas, Dobro

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Dann Huff, Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift

“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson​

“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay



