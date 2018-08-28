2018 CMA Awards: See The Full List Of Nominations

(Getty Images)
Chris Stapleton may be the big winner at the 2018 CMA Awards after he scored five nominations on Tuesday ahead of the biggest night in country music on November 14.
Stapleton is up for male vocalist of the year, single of the year, album of the year, song of the year and the coveted entertainer of the year. He could get some competition from Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Dan + Shay, and Florida Georgia Line, who received three nods each.
The big show will be held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14, with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood serving as hosts for the 11th straight year.The show will air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
"Drinkin' Problem," Midland
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
MIranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year
“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)
“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay