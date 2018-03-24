2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: The Best Fashion Statements

Stars rocked the red bright carpet at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards!

The slimy and fun award show was held on Saturday at the The Forum in Inglewood and stars definitely didn't dismiss their fashion despite the green slop that could end up on them by the end of the evening.

Heidi Klum hit the red carpet in a stunning black minidress and showed off her mile-long legs and mega-watt smile! "Wrinkle In Time" star Storm Reid stunned in a bright, colorful Moschino suit.

Kat Graham rocked a statement tee in honor of the March For Our Lives movement earlier in the day. Yara Shahidi was everything in a sweet polka dot number.

And host John Cena busted onto the carpet in a Ninja Turtle costume ahead of his hosting duties.

Check out all the red carpet arrivals above!