4 Times John Mayer Has Praised His Exes From Taylor Swift To Katy Perry to Jessica Simpson

The Internet is losing it over the fact that John Mayer praised his ex Taylor Swift's album "Reputation" — but we superfans of Mayer know that this isn't the first time the handsome crooner has bestowed his gracious comments on his former flames.
In fact, Taylor can just jump in line because John has been dishing up the niceties to his exes for years.
Here's all the times we can think of below!
1) Taylor Swift: John was performing at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles earlier this week when Taylor's latest album came up and John had the perfect response. "I was thinking about 'reputation,'" Mayer reportedly said. "Not the album, but it's fine. It's a fine piece of work."
Singer Jessica Simpson and musician John Mayer are seen leaving Perth Airport on April 2, 2007 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
2) Jessica Simpson: In 2010, John got a little too candid during an interview with Playboy magazine about his between-the-sheets time with ex Jessica Simpson. "That girl is like crack cocaine to me," he began. "Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say," he continues. "It was like napalm, sexual napalm. Did you ever say, 'I want to quit my life and just f*****' snort you? If you charged me $10,000 to f*** you, I would start selling all my s*** just to keep f****** you.'"
3) Jennifer Aniston: After John broke up with Jennifer Aniston, it was a pretty devastating time for him. In a 2010 interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, he said he never really got over Jen. "I’ve never really gotten over it. It was one of the worst times of my life." And while that's not exactly "praise" but really "reflection" John did reportedly write "Shadow Days" about Jen and essentially got real about how amazing she was, and how he totally blew it. Songwriting about an ex — highest praise you can get.
4) Katy Perry: Katy and John had an off-and-on relationship for years and during one of their on-times, he did have some pretty solid things to say about her Super Bowl Halftime Show. "It was awesome," he told Andy Cohen. For John, that' saying a lot.
5) ScarJo: She's not an ex, but John did have a funny comment about Scarlett Johansson during a recent interview with Cazzie David. "I walked into an Oscar party like two years ago... I looked over at Scarlett Johansson, and for the first time in my life, I said to myself, 'She wants nothing to do with you.' And I found that really kind of relieving," Mayer said to Cazzie during an interview on her podcast.
You’ve got to give him credit; maybe he just wanted these blasts from the past to see him in a new light?