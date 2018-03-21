45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List!

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

The Bay The Series Amazon

Eastsiders Netflix

Ladies of the Lake Amazon

Tainted Dreams Amazon

Venice The Series venicetheseries.com

Zac & Mia Verizon go90

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series

Dino Dana Amazon

Julie’s Greenroom Netflix

Sesame Street HBO

Sprout House Universal Kids

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

Annedroids Amazon

Free Rein Netflix

Nat Geo Kids Block Nat Geo Kids

Odd Squad PBS

Top Chef Junior Universal Kids

Outstanding Education or Informational Series

Giver ION Television

Mind Field Youtube RED

Sea Rescue SYNDICATED

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation CBS

Xploration DIY Sci SYNDICATED

Xploration Outer Space SYNDICATED

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

If You Give A Mouse A Cookie Amazon

Nature Cat PBS

Peg+Cat PBS

The Stinky & Dirty Show Amazon

Tumble Leaf Amazon

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

Lost in Oz Amazon

SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show Netflix

Trollhunters Netflix

Wild Kratts PBS

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

DuckTales: Woo-oo! DisneyXD

All Hail King Julien: Exiled Netflix

Octonauts: Operation Deep Freeze Disney Junior

Puss In Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale Netflix

A StoryBots Christmas Netflix

Outstanding Culinary Program

A Chef’s Life PBS

Giada Entertains Food Network

Lidia’s Kitchen PBS

Mind of A Chef Facebook Watch

Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud SYNDICATED

Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal CBS

The Price Is Right CBS

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire SYNDICATED

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Couples Court with the Cutlers SYNDICATED

Divorce Court FOX

Judge Judy SYNDICATED

Judge Mathis SYNDICATED

Justice with Judge Mablean SYNDICATED

The People’s Court SYNDICATED

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Ask This Old House PBS

Home & Family Hallmark Channel

Naturally, Danny Seo NBC

Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger DIY Network

This Old House PBS

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

1st Look NBC

Destination Craft with Jim West PBS

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild SYNDICATED

The Voyager with Josh Garcia NBC

Xploration Awesome Planet SYNDICATED

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning CBS

CBS This Morning CBS

Good Morning America ABC

Today Show NBC

Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish

Café CNN CNN en Español

Despierta America Univision

Nuestro Mundo CNN en Español

Un Nuevo Dia Telemundo

Outstanding Talk Show Informative

The Chew ABC

The Dr. Oz Show SYNDICATED

Megyn Kelly Today NBC

Larry King Now Ora TV

Steve Harvey SYNDICATED

Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED

The Real SYNDICATED

The Talk CBS

The View ABC

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

Destinos CNN en Español

El Gordo y la Flaca Univision

LAnzate Univision

Showbiz CNN en Español

SuperLatina with Gaby Natale VME TV

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood NBC

DailyMailTV SYNDICATED

E! News E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight CBS

Extra SYNDICATED

Outstanding Special Class Series

The Great Big Show Great Big Story

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan CBS

Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams Youtube RED

Super Soul Sunday OWN

Xploration Earth 2050 SYNDICATED

Outstanding Special Class Special

The 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC

An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance Amazon

Bean Fuse

I’m With The Banned VICELAND

KEVYN AUCOIN Beauty & The Beast in Me Logo TV

Skyward Amazon

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program

8-Bit Legacy: The Curious History of Video Games Comcast Watchable

DreamWorks Celebrates International Women’s Day 2017 Multi-Platform Digital

Distribution

Sesame Street: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

with Julia & Elmo YouTube.com

Storyline Online YouTube.com

Weird But True! Shorts Nat Geo Kids

Outstanding Interactive Media Enhancement to a Daytime Program or Series

Annedroids Amazon

DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender Netflix

Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force YOUTUBE RED

Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

Sesame Street sesamestreetincommunities.org

A StoryBots Christmas – StoryBots.com Netflix

Outstanding Interactive Media – Original Daytime Program or Series

ASTEROIDS! Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, Google Daydream, HTC Vive, Sony PSVR

Design Squad PBS

I’m With The Banned VICELAND

Manifest 99 manifest99.com

Son of Jaguar Google Spotlight Stories/YouTube.com

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement -Topical

Dr. Phil: Mother Knows Best: CBS

A Story of Munchausen By Proxy and Murder



Dr. Phil: Singer Sinead O’Connor Speaks Out after Hotel Breakdown:

The Exclusive Interview CBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show: The Puppy Episode SYNDICATED

Top Chef Junior Launch Campaign Universal Kids

Undocumented and Unafraid: Forbidden MTV

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program

Asian Pacific Heritage Month: Be Inspired Disney Channel

Black History Month Universal Kids

The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Be Kind to One Another SYNDICATED

Nickelodeon: 2017 Black History Month Campaign Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon: That’s Me Campaign Nickelodeon

Nick Junior.: Girls in Charge Nickelodeon

Value PBS: Landon’s Story PBS

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott

The Young and the Restless CBS

Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis

General Hospital ABC

Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux

Days of Our Lives NBC

Maura West, as Ava Jerome

General Hospital ABC

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos

General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott

The Young and the Restless CBS

Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn

General Hospital ABC

John McCook, as Eric Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew

General Hospital ABC

James Reynolds, as Abe Carver

Days of Our Lives NBC

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron

The Young and the Restless CBS

Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland

The Young and the Restless CBS

Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams

Days of Our Lives NBC

Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell

The Young and the Restless CBS

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine

General Hospital ABC

Chandler Massey, as Will Horton

Days of Our Lives NBC

Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox

General Hospital ABC

Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher

The Young and the Restless CBS

Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady

Days of Our Lives NBC

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome

General Hospital ABC

Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter

The Young and the Restless CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady

Days of Our Lives NBC

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson

General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton

Days of Our Lives NBC

Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom

The Young and the Restless CBS

Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux

Days of Our Lives NBC

Hudson West, as Jake Webber

General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Ryan Ashton, as Zach Sinnett

The Young and the Restless CBS

Robb Derringer, as Scooter Nelson

Days of Our Lives NBC

John Enos, as Roger

Days of Our Lives NBC

Morgan Fairchild, as Anjelica

Days of Our Lives NBC

Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry

General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Mary Beth Evans, as Sara Garrett

The Bay The Series Amazon

Vanessa Kelly, as Journee

Giants YouTube.com

Lilly Melgar, as Janice Ramos

The Bay The Series Amazon

Alicia Minshew, as Angelica Caruso

Tainted Dreams Amazon

Anne Winters, as Mia Phillips

Zac & Mia Verizon go90

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett

The Bay The Series Amazon

James Bland, as Malachi

Giants YouTube.com

Richard Brooks, as Augustus Barringer

The Rich and the Ruthless UMC

Van Hansis, as Thom

Eastsiders Netflix

Kian Lawley, as Zac Meier

Zac & Mia Verizon go90

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Molly Burnett, as Laura

Relationship Status Verizon go90

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos

The Bay The Series Amazon

Terri Ivens, as Orchid

The Bay The Series Amazon

Kira Reed Lorsch, as Jo Connors

The Bay The Series Amazon

Alexis G. Zall, as Bec Meier

Zac & Mia Verizon go90

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Brandon Beemer, as Evan Blackwell

The Bay The Series Amazon

Stephen Guarino, as Quincy

Eastsiders Netflix

John Halbach, as Ian

Eastsiders Netflix

Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett

The Bay The Series Amazon

Derrell Whitt, as Will Campbell

The Bay The Series Amazon

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Jennifer Bassey, as Beverly Newman

Anacostia YouTube.com

Thomas Calabro, as Arthur Tobin

The Bay The Series Amazon

Patrika Darbo, as Mickey Walker

The Bay The Series Amazon

Chad Duell, as Adam Kenway

The Bay The Series Amazon

Mike E. Winfield, as Jeremy

Conversations in L.A. conversationsinla.com

Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Educational and Informational Program

Kristos Andrews, as Tyler

This Just In POP TV

Ed Asner, as Santa Claus

A StoryBots Christmas Netflix

Dove Cameron, as Liv and Maddie Rooney

Liv and Maddie: Cali Style Disney Channel

Michela Luci, as Dana

Dino Dana Amazon

Raven Symone, as Raven Baxter

Raven’s Home Disney Channel

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Christopher Diamantopoulos, as Master Eon

Skylanders Academy Netflix

Tom Kenny, as SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon

Tress MacNeille, as Aprilcot, Madame Blueberry,

Junior Asparagus, Lisa Asparagus, Night Pony

VeggieTales in the City Netflix

Andy Richter, as Mort, Grammy Mort, Smart Mort

All Hail King Julien: Exiled Netflix

John Tartaglia, as Splash & Mrs. Tidy

Splash and Bubbles PBS

Outstanding Culinary Host

Vivian Howard, Host

A Chef’s Life PBS

Giada De Laurentiis, Host

Giada Entertains Food Network

Guy Fieri, Host

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen Food Network

Lidia Bastianich, Host

Lidia’s Kitchen PBS

Danny Bowien, Host

Mind of A Chef Facebook Watch

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Raul De Molina, Host

El Gordo y la Flaca Univision

Lili Estefan, Host

El Gordo y la Flaca Univision

Francisco Fuentes, Correspondent

El Gordo y la Flaca Univision

Guillermo Arduino, Anchor

Encuentro CNN en Español

Gabriela Natale, Host

SuperLatina with Gaby Natale VME TV

Outstanding Game Show Host

Steve Harvey, Host

Family Feud SYNDICATED

Alex Trebek, Host

Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

Wayne Brady, Host

Let’s Make a Deal CBS

Pat Sajak, Host

Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED

Chris Harrison, Host

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire SYNDICATED

Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel/Children’s or Educational and Informational Program

Roman Atwood, Host

Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams YouTube RED

Jack Hanna, Host

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild SYNDICATED

Brandon McMillan, Host

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan CBS

David Osmond, Host

Wonderama SYNDICATED

Steve Spangler, Host

Xploration DIY Sci SYNDICATED

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Hosts

Access Hollywood Live NBC

Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron, Hosts

Pickler and Ben SYNDICATED

Steve Harvey, Host

Steve Harvey SYNDICATED

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Host

The Dr. Oz Show SYNDICATED

Larry King, Host

Larry King Now Ora TV

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Harry Connick, Jr., Host

Harry SYNDICATED

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Hosts

Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love,

Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts

The Real SYNDICATED

Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne,

Sheryl Underwood, Aisha Tyler, Hosts

The Talk CBS

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin,

Meghan McCain, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, Co-Hosts

The View ABC

Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Drama Series Technical Team

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Original Song – Drama

“End of Time”

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

“Sun Still Shines”

Days of Our Lives NBC

“Perfume Smoke”

General Hospital ABC

“Who I Am”

General Hospital ABC

“Moon and Back”

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special

Blaze and the Monster Machines Nickelodeon

Elena of Avalor Disney Channel

Puppy Dog Pals Disney Junior

Sunny Day Nickelodeon

Tangled: The Series Disney Channel

WINNERS

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Marie Thorhauge Torslev

Production Designer

Through the Woods Curious World

Steve C. Meyers

Background Layout Artist

Puppy Dog Pals Disney Junior

Tom Caulfield

Storyboard Artist

Tangled: The Series Disney Channel

Michelle Park

Color Designer

Star vs. the Forces of Evil DisneyXD

Robyn Yannoukos

Colorist

Tumble Leaf Amazon

Outstanding Writing in a Digital Drama Series

The Bay The Series Amazon

Conversations in L.A. conversationsinla.com

Eastsiders Netflix

Relationship Status Verizon go90

Zac & Mia Verizon go90

Outstanding Writing in a Preschool Animated Program

Disney Doc McStuffins Disney Junior

Octonauts Disney Junior

Peg+Cat PBS

A StoryBots Christmas Netflix

Vampirina Disney Junior

Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program

All Hail King Julien Netflix

Elena of Avalor Disney Channel

The Loud House Nickelodeon

Trollhunters Netflix

Welcome to the Wayne Nickelodeon

Outstanding Writing in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s, Family Viewing

Biz Kid$ PBS

Free Rein Netflix

Julie’s Greenroom Netflix

Odd Squad PBS

Sesame Street HBO

Outstanding Writing Special Class

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Super Soul Sunday OWN

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation CBS

Xploration Earth 2050 SYNDICATED

Xploration Outer Space SYNDICATED

Outstanding Directing in a Digital Drama Series

The Bay The Series Amazon

Eastsiders Netflix

Relationship Status Verizon go90

Venice The Series venicetheseries.com

Zac & Mia Verizon go90

Outstanding Directing in an Animated Program

Danger & Eggs Amazon

Disney Mickey Mouse Disney Channel

The Loud House Nickelodeon

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show Netflix

Niko and the Sword of Light Amazon

Outstanding Directing in a Preschool Animated Program

The Stinky & Dirty Show Amazon

A StoryBots Christmas Netflix

Through the Woods Curious World

Tumble Leaf Amazon

Vampirina Disney Junior

Outstanding Directing in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Program

Free Rein Netflix

Julie’s Greenroom Netflix

Odd Squad PBS

Sesame Street HBO

Top Chef Junior Universal Kids

Outstanding Directing in a Single Camera Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel or Educational and Informational Program

Ask This Old House PBS

A Chef’s Life PBS

Family Ingredients PBS

Giada’s Holiday Handbook Food Network

Mind of A Chef Facebook Watch

Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger DIY Network

Outstanding Directing in Multi Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational Program

Furze World Wonders YouTube RED

The Kitchen Food Network

Milk Street PBS

Nick Stellino Storyteller in the Kitchen PBS

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen Food Network

Outstanding Directing in a Talk Show/Entertainment News /Morning Program

DailyMailTV SYNDICATED

Harry SYNDICATED

Pickler and Ben SYNDICATED

Rachael Ray SYNDICATED

The Real SYNDICATED

Outstanding Directing in a Game Show

Family Feud SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal CBS

The Noise Universal Kids

The Price Is Right CBS

Outstanding Directing Special Class

An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life Amazon

Disney’s Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall Broadway HD

East Los High Hulu

Skyward Amazon

Super Soul Sunday OWN

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Buddy Thunderstruck Netflix

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Odd Squad PBS

Project Mc² Netflix

Sesame Street HBO

The Talk CBS

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design

TBD (judging still in progress)

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Annedroids Amazon

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Odd Squad PBS

Sesame Street HBO

The Talk CBS

Outstanding Technical Team

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration ABC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

Sesame Street HBO

The Price Is Right CBS

Outstanding Cinematography

An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance Amazon

Buddy Thunderstruck Netflix

Family Ingredients PBS

Free Rein Netflix

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin SYNDICATED

Scars of Nanking A&E

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

1st Look NBC

Cop and a Half: New Recruit Netflix

Free Rein Netflix

Giada In Italy Food Network

Scars of Nanking A&E

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen SYNDICATED

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams YouTube RED

Sesame Street HBO

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen Food Network

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Family Feud SYNDICATED

Harry SYNDICATED

The Price Is Right CBS

STEVE SYNDICATED

Outstanding Sound Mixing

Annedroids Amazon

Disney’s Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall Broadway HD

Odd Squad PBS

Sesame Street HBO

Super Soul Sunday OWN

Outstanding Sound Mixing – Animation

The Adventures of Puss in Boots Netflix

All Hail King Julien Netflix

All Hail King Julien: Exiled Netflix

Dragons: Race to the Edge Netflix

Lost in Oz Amazon

Outstanding Sound Mixing in a Preschool Animated Program

Beat Bugs: All Together Now Netflix

Dinotrux Netflix

If You Give A Mouse a Cookie Amazon

Pete the Cat A Groovy New Year Amazon

Rusty Rivets Nickelodeon

The Stinky & Dirty Show Amazon

Outstanding Sound Editing – Live Action

An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance Amazon

Annedroids Amazon

Dino Dana Amazon

Sesame Street HBO

Weird But True! Nat Geo Kids

Outstanding Sound Editing – Animation

The Adventures of Puss in Boots Netflix

All Hail King Julien Netflix

All Hail King Julien: Exiled Netflix

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures DisneyXD

Marvel’s Spider-Man DisneyXD

Trollhunters Netflix

Outstanding Sound Editing in a Preschool Animated Program

Beat Bugs: All Together Now Netflix

Click Clack Moo: Christmas at the Farm Amazon

Dinotrux Netflix

If You Give A Mouse a Cookie Amazon

Mickey and the Roadster Racers Disney Junior

A StoryBots Christmas Netflix

The Stinky & Dirty Show Amazon

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Blaze and the Monster Machines Nickelodeon

Elena of Avalor Disney Channel

Sofia The First Disney Junior

Tangled: The Series Disney Channel

The Tom & Jerry Show Cartoon Network

Outstanding Original Song

“Forever Bold”

Becoming Bold and Beautiful POP TV

“60 Second Song”

Harry SYNDICATED

“Prologue – El Fez’ Song”

Hotel Transylvania The Series Disney Channel

“A Song About Songs”

Sesame Street HBO

“Try A Little Kindness”

Sesame Street HBO

Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program

CBS This Morning Saturday CBS

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

“Cumberland Gap; If We Were Vampires”



The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Pharrell Williams

“Runnin”



Rachael Ray SYNDICATED

Robert Randolph & The Family Band

“Love Do What It Do”

The View ABC

Andra Day and Common

“Rise Up”



Today Show NBC

Ben Platt & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen

“You Will Be Found”



Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance Amazon

Liv and Maddie: Cali Style Disney Channel

Odd Squad PBS

Project Mc² Netflix

The Talk CBS

The View ABC

Outstanding Hairstyling

Harry SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED

Odd Squad PBS

Pickler and Ben SYNDICATED

Project Mc² Netflix

Sesame Street HBO

Outstanding Makeup

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Harry SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED

The Talk CBS

Walk the Prank DisneyXD

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Cop and a Half: New Recruit Netflix

Days of Our Lives NBC

Free Rein Netflix

The Young and the Restless CBS



