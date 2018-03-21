45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List!

Nominations for the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday with "General Hospital" leading the back with 26 nominations. The show was closely followed by soap vets, NBC’s "Days of Our Lives" and CBS’ 'The Young and the Restless" with 25 nods each. CBS’ "The Bold and the Beautiful" racked up 18 nominations. 

The Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on April 29 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, and live-streamed via Facebook, Twitter and the Daytime Emmys website. Check out the full list of nominations below!

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                    CBS 

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

  

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon

Eastsiders                                                                                                           Netflix

Ladies of the Lake                                                                                            Amazon

Tainted Dreams                                                                                               Amazon

Venice The Series                                                                        venicetheseries.com

Zac & Mia                                                                                                 Verizon go90

 

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series 

Dino Dana                                                                                                        Amazon

Julie’s Greenroom                                                                                              Netflix

Sesame Street                                                                                                        HBO

Sprout House                                                                                         Universal Kids

                                                                                                    

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series 

Annedroids                                                                                                      Amazon

Free Rein                                                                                                            Netflix

Nat Geo Kids Block                                                                                  Nat Geo Kids

Odd Squad                                                                                                              PBS

Top Chef Junior                                                                                      Universal Kids

 

Outstanding Education or Informational Series 

Giver                                                                                                      ION Television

Mind Field                                                                                                Youtube RED

Sea Rescue                                                                                               SYNDICATED

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation                                                                     CBS 

Xploration DIY Sci                                                                                    SYNDICATED

Xploration Outer Space                                                                           SYNDICATED

 

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

 

 

If You Give A Mouse A Cookie                                                                         Amazon

 

Nature Cat                                                                                                               PBS

 

Peg+Cat                                                                                                                   PBS

 

The Stinky & Dirty Show                                                                                  Amazon

 

Tumble Leaf                                                                                                     Amazon

 

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

 

 

Lost in Oz                                                                                                          Amazon

 

 

SpongeBob SquarePants                                                                          Nickelodeon

 

 

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show                                                                  Netflix

 

 

Trollhunters                                                                                                       Netflix

 

 

Wild Kratts                                                                                                              PBS

 

 

 

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

 

 

DuckTales: Woo-oo!                                                                                     DisneyXD

 

 

All Hail King Julien: Exiled                                                                                 Netflix

 

 

Octonauts: Operation Deep Freeze                                                        Disney Junior

 

 

Puss In Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale                                                              Netflix

 

 

A StoryBots Christmas                                                                                       Netflix

 

 

 

 

Outstanding Culinary Program

 

A Chef’s Life                                                                                                            PBS

 

 

Giada Entertains                                                                                    Food Network

 

 

Lidia’s Kitchen                                                                                                         PBS

 

 

Mind of A Chef                                                                                   Facebook Watch

 

 

Valerie’s Home Cooking                                                                        Food Network

 

Outstanding Game Show

 

 

Family Feud                                                                                              SYNDICATED

 

 

Jeopardy!                                                                                                 SYNDICATED

 

 

Let’s Make a Deal                                                                                                   CBS

 

 

The Price Is Right                                                                                                    CBS

 

 

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire                                                              SYNDICATED

 

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

 

 

Couples Court with the Cutlers                                                               SYNDICATED

 

 

Divorce Court                                                                                                         FOX

 

 

Judge Judy                                                                                                SYNDICATED

 

 

Judge Mathis                                                                                            SYNDICATED

 

 

Justice with Judge Mablean                                                                    SYNDICATED

 

 

The People’s Court                                                                                   SYNDICATED

 

 

 

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

 

 

Ask This Old House                                                                                                 PBS

 

 

Home & Family                                                                                Hallmark Channel

Naturally, Danny Seo                                                                                             NBC

 

 

Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger                                                    DIY Network

 

 

This Old House                                                                                                        PBS

 

 

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

 

 

1st Look                                                                                                                  NBC

 

Destination Craft with Jim West                                                                            PBS

 

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild                                                                      SYNDICATED

 

The Voyager with Josh Garcia                                                                               NBC

 

Xploration Awesome Planet                                                                   SYNDICATED

 

 

 

Outstanding Morning Program

 

 

CBS Sunday Morning                                                                                              CBS

 

 

CBS This Morning                                                                                                    CBS

 

 

Good Morning America                                                                                          ABC

 

 

Today Show                                                                                                            NBC

 

Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish

 

 

Café CNN                                                                                             CNN en Español

 

 

Despierta America                                                                                         Univision

 

 

Nuestro Mundo                                                                                   CNN en Español

 

 

Un Nuevo Dia                                                                                              Telemundo

 

 

Outstanding Talk Show Informative

 

 

The Chew                                                                                                                ABC

 

 

The Dr. Oz Show                                                                                      SYNDICATED

 

 

Megyn Kelly Today                                                                                                NBC

 

 

Larry King Now                                                                                                  Ora TV

 

 

Steve Harvey                                                                                            SYNDICATED

 

 

 

Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment

 

 

The Ellen DeGeneres Show                                                                     SYNDICATED

 

 

Live with Kelly and Ryan                                                                         SYNDICATED

 

 

The Real                                                                                                   SYNDICATED

 

 

The Talk                                                                                                                   CBS

 

 

The View                                                                                                                 ABC

                                                                                                    

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

 

 

Destinos                                                                                               CNN en Español 

El Gordo y la Flaca                                                                                         Univision

 

 

LAnzate                                                                                                          Univision

 

 

Showbiz                                                                                               CNN en Español

 

 

SuperLatina with Gaby Natale                                                                        VME TV

 

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

 

 

 

Access Hollywood                                                                                                  NBC

 

 

DailyMailTV                                                                                             SYNDICATED

 

 

 

E! News                                                                                              E! Entertainment

 

 

Entertainment Tonight                                                                                           CBS 

Extra                                                                                                         SYNDICATED

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outstanding Special Class Series

 

The Great Big Show                                                                             Great Big Story 

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan                                                                        CBS

Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams                                                                Youtube RED

Super Soul Sunday                                                                                                OWN

Xploration Earth 2050                                                                             SYNDICATED

 

Outstanding Special Class Special

The 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade                                              NBC

An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance                         Amazon

Bean                                                                                                                       Fuse

I’m With The Banned                                                                                    VICELAND

KEVYN AUCOIN Beauty & The Beast in Me                                                    Logo TV

Skyward                                                                                                           Amazon

 

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program 

8-Bit Legacy: The Curious History of Video Games                     Comcast Watchable 

DreamWorks Celebrates International Women’s Day 2017       Multi-Platform Digital
                                                                                                         Distribution

Sesame Street: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

with Julia & Elmo                                                                                    YouTube.com 

Storyline Online                                                                                       YouTube.com

Weird But True! Shorts                                                                           Nat Geo Kids

 

 

Outstanding Interactive Media Enhancement to a Daytime Program or Series 

Annedroids                                                                                                       Amazon 

DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender                                                      Netflix

Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force                                                                        YOUTUBE RED

Jeopardy!                                                                                                 SYNDICATED

Sesame Street                                                           sesamestreetincommunities.org

A StoryBots Christmas – StoryBots.com                                                           Netflix

 

Outstanding Interactive Media – Original Daytime Program or Series

 

ASTEROIDS!          Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, Google Daydream, HTC Vive, Sony PSVR 

Design Squad                                                                                                          PBS

I’m With The Banned                                                                                    VICELAND

Manifest 99                                                                                        manifest99.com

Son of Jaguar                                                 Google Spotlight Stories/YouTube.com

 

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement -Topical 

Dr. Phil: Mother Knows Best:                                                                                CBS
A Story of Munchausen By Proxy and Murder

Dr. Phil:  Singer Sinead O’Connor Speaks Out after Hotel Breakdown:
The Exclusive Interview                                                                                          CBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show: The Puppy Episode                                    SYNDICATED

Top Chef Junior Launch Campaign                                                       Universal Kids

Undocumented and Unafraid: Forbidden                                                            MTV

 

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program

Asian Pacific Heritage Month: Be Inspired                                          Disney Channel

Black History Month                                                                                 Universal Kids 

The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Be Kind to One Another                            SYNDICATED

Nickelodeon: 2017 Black History Month Campaign                                 Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon: That’s Me Campaign                                                             Nickelodeon

 

Nick Junior.: Girls in Charge                                                                      Nickelodeon 

Value PBS: Landon’s Story                                                                                      PBS

 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series 

Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott
The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis
General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux
Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

Maura West, as Ava Jerome
General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos
General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series 

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott
The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn
General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

John McCook, as Eric Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS

Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew
General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

James Reynolds, as Abe Carver
Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

                                                                                                    

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series 

Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron
The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland
The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams
Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell
The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                    CBS

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis
The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 

Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine
General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

Chandler Massey, as Will Horton
Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox
General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher
The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady
Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC 

 

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series  

Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS

 

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome
General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

 

Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter
The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

 

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady
Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

 

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson
General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

 

 

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series 

Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton
Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC 

 

Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS 

Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom
The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS 

 

Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux
Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

 

 

Hudson West, as Jake Webber
General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC 

 

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series 

Ryan Ashton, as Zach Sinnett
The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS 

Robb Derringer, as Scooter Nelson
Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC 

 

John Enos, as Roger
Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC 

 

Morgan Fairchild, as Anjelica
Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC 

 

Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry
General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series 

 

Mary Beth Evans, as Sara Garrett
The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon

 

 

Vanessa Kelly, as Journee
Giants                                                                                                      YouTube.com

 

 

Lilly Melgar, as Janice Ramos
The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon

 

 

Alicia Minshew, as Angelica Caruso
Tainted Dreams                                                                                               Amazon

 

 

Anne Winters, as Mia Phillips
Zac & Mia                                                                                                Verizon go90

 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

 

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett
The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon

 

 

James Bland, as Malachi
Giants                                                                                                      YouTube.com

 

 

Richard Brooks,  as Augustus Barringer
The Rich and the Ruthless                                                                                    UMC

 

 

Van Hansis, as Thom
Eastsiders                                                                                                           Netflix

 

 

Kian Lawley, as Zac Meier
Zac & Mia                                                                                                 Verizon go90

 

                                                                                                    

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series 

 

Molly Burnett, as Laura
Relationship Status                                                                                  Verizon go90

 

 

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos
The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon

 

 

Terri Ivens, as Orchid
The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon

 

 

Kira Reed Lorsch, as Jo Connors
The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon 

Alexis G. Zall, as Bec Meier
Zac & Mia                                                                                                 Verizon go90

 

 

 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series 

Brandon Beemer, as Evan Blackwell
The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon

 

Stephen Guarino, as Quincy
Eastsiders                                                                                                           Netflix

 

John Halbach, as Ian
Eastsiders                                                                                                           Netflix 

 

Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett
The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon

 

Derrell Whitt, as Will Campbell
The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon

 

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series 

Jennifer Bassey, as Beverly Newman
Anacostia                                                                                                 YouTube.com 

 

Thomas Calabro, as Arthur Tobin
The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon 

 

Patrika Darbo, as Mickey Walker
The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon 

 

Chad Duell, as Adam Kenway
The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon

 

 

Mike E. Winfield, as Jeremy
Conversations in L.A.                                                                conversationsinla.com

 

 

Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Educational and Informational Program

Kristos Andrews, as Tyler
This Just In                                                                                                        POP TV 

Ed Asner, as Santa Claus
A StoryBots Christmas                                                                                       Netflix

Dove Cameron, as Liv and Maddie Rooney
Liv and Maddie: Cali Style                                                                   Disney Channel 

Michela Luci, as Dana
Dino Dana                                                                                                        Amazon 

Raven Symone, as Raven Baxter
Raven’s Home                                                                                       Disney Channel 

                                                                                                    

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program 

Christopher Diamantopoulos, as Master Eon
Skylanders Academy                                                                                         Netflix

 

Tom Kenny, as SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants                                                                           Nickelodeon

 

 

Tress MacNeille, as Aprilcot, Madame Blueberry,
Junior Asparagus, Lisa Asparagus, Night Pony
VeggieTales in the City                                                                                      Netflix

Andy Richter, as Mort, Grammy Mort, Smart Mort
All Hail King Julien: Exiled                                                                                 Netflix

John Tartaglia, as Splash & Mrs. Tidy
Splash and Bubbles                                                                                                 PBS

 

Outstanding Culinary Host 

Vivian Howard, Host
A Chef’s Life                                                                                                            PBS 

Giada De Laurentiis, Host
Giada Entertains                                                                                    Food Network

Guy Fieri, Host
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen                                                                              Food Network 

Lidia Bastianich, Host
Lidia’s Kitchen                                                                                                         PBS 

Danny Bowien, Host
Mind of A Chef                                                                                   Facebook Watch 

 

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program 

Raul De Molina, Host
El Gordo y la Flaca                                                                                         Univision 

Lili Estefan, Host
El Gordo y la Flaca                                                                                         Univision 

Francisco Fuentes, Correspondent
El Gordo y la Flaca                                                                                         Univision 

Guillermo Arduino, Anchor
Encuentro                                                                                             CNN en Español 

Gabriela Natale, Host
SuperLatina with Gaby Natale                                                                        VME TV

 

Outstanding Game Show Host 

Steve Harvey, Host
Family Feud                                                                                             SYNDICATED 

Alex Trebek, Host
Jeopardy!                                                                                                 SYNDICATED 

Wayne Brady, Host
Let’s Make a Deal                                                                                                   CBS 

Pat Sajak, Host
Wheel of Fortune                                                                                     SYNDICATED 

Chris Harrison, Host
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire                                                              SYNDICATED

 

Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel/Children’s or Educational and Informational Program 

Roman Atwood, Host
Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams                                                               YouTube RED 

Jack Hanna, Host
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild                                                                      SYNDICATED 

Brandon McMillan, Host
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan                                                                        CBS 

David Osmond, Host
Wonderama                                                                                             SYNDICATED 

Steve Spangler, Host
Xploration DIY Sci                                                                                    SYNDICATED

  

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host 

Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Hosts
Access Hollywood Live                                                                                           NBC 

Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron, Hosts
Pickler and Ben                                                                                        SYNDICATED 

Steve Harvey, Host
Steve Harvey                                                                                           SYNDICATED 

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Host
The Dr. Oz Show                                                                                       SYNDICATED 

Larry King, Host
Larry King Now                                                                                                   Ora TV

 

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host 

Harry Connick, Jr., Host
Harry                                                                                                        SYNDICATED

 

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Hosts
Live with Kelly and Ryan                                                                         SYNDICATED 

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love,
Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts
The Real                                                                                                   SYNDICATED 

Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne,
Sheryl Underwood, Aisha Tyler, Hosts
The Talk                                                                                                                  CBS 

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin,
Meghan McCain, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, Co-Hosts
The View                                                                                                                 ABC

 

Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team 

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

 

Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team 

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

 

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series 

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

 

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama Series 

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

 

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series 

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

 

Outstanding Drama Series Technical Team 

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

 

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series 

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS 

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

 

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series 

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

 

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

 

Outstanding Original Song – Drama 

“End of Time”
The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS 

“Sun Still Shines”
Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC 

“Perfume Smoke”
General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC 

“Who I Am”
General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC 

“Moon and Back”
The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS 

 

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series 

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS

General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

 

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series 

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS

 

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

 

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS 

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

General Hospital                                                                                                     ABC

The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS

                                                                                                    

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special 

Blaze and the Monster Machines                                                            Nickelodeon

Elena of Avalor                                                                                     Disney Channel

Puppy Dog Pals                                                                                        Disney Junior

Sunny Day                                                                                                Nickelodeon

Tangled: The Series                                                                              Disney Channel

  

WINNERS 

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Marie Thorhauge Torslev
Production Designer
Through the Woods                                                                                        Curious World  

Steve C. Meyers
Background Layout Artist
Puppy Dog Pals                                                                                                 Disney Junior 

Tom Caulfield
Storyboard Artist
Tangled: The Series                                                                                       Disney Channel 

Michelle Park
Color Designer
Star vs. the Forces of Evil                                                                                      DisneyXD 

Robyn Yannoukos
Colorist
Tumble Leaf                                                                                                              Amazon 

 

Outstanding Writing in a Digital Drama Series 

The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon

Conversations in L.A.                                                                conversationsinla.com

Eastsiders                                                                                                           Netflix

Relationship Status                                                                                  Verizon go90

Zac & Mia                                                                                                Verizon go90

 

Outstanding Writing in a Preschool Animated Program 

Disney Doc McStuffins                                                                            Disney Junior

Octonauts                                                                                                Disney Junior

Peg+Cat                                                                                                                   PBS

A StoryBots Christmas                                                                                       Netflix

Vampirina                                                                                                Disney Junior

 

Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program

All Hail King Julien                                                                                              Netflix

Elena of Avalor                                                                                     Disney Channel

The Loud House                                                                                        Nickelodeon

Trollhunters                                                                                                        Netflix

Welcome to the Wayne                                                                           Nickelodeon

 

Outstanding Writing in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s, Family Viewing 

Biz Kid$                                                                                                                   PBS

Free Rein                                                                                                           Netflix

Julie’s Greenroom                                                                                              Netflix

Odd Squad                                                                                                              PBS

Sesame Street                                                                                                        HBO

 

Outstanding Writing Special Class 

The Ellen DeGeneres Show                                                                     SYNDICATED

Super Soul Sunday                                                                                               OWN

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation                                                                     CBS

Xploration Earth 2050                                                                             SYNDICATED

Xploration Outer Space                                                                           SYNDICATED

 

Outstanding Directing in a Digital Drama Series 

The Bay The Series                                                                                           Amazon

Eastsiders                                                                                                          Netflix

Relationship Status                                                                                  Verizon go90

Venice The Series                                                                        venicetheseries.com

Zac & Mia                                                                                                Verizon go90

 

Outstanding Directing in an Animated Program 

Danger & Eggs                                                                                                  Amazon

Disney Mickey Mouse                                                                          Disney Channel

The Loud House                                                                                        Nickelodeon

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show                                                                  Netflix

Niko and the Sword of Light                                                                            Amazon 

 

Outstanding Directing in a Preschool Animated Program 

The Stinky & Dirty Show                                                                                  Amazon

A StoryBots Christmas                                                                                       Netflix

Through the Woods                                                                               Curious World

Tumble Leaf                                                                                                     Amazon

Vampirina                                                                                                Disney Junior

 

Outstanding Directing in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Program 

Free Rein                                                                                                           Netflix

Julie’s Greenroom                                                                                              Netflix

Odd Squad                                                                                                              PBS 

Sesame Street                                                                                                        HBO

Top Chef Junior                                                                                      Universal Kids

 

Outstanding Directing in a Single Camera Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel or Educational and Informational Program 

Ask This Old House                                                                                                 PBS

A Chef’s Life                                                                                                            PBS

Family Ingredients                                                                                                  PBS

Giada’s Holiday Handbook                                                                    Food Network

Mind of A Chef                                                                                   Facebook Watch

Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger                                                        DIY Network

 

Outstanding Directing in Multi Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational Program 

Furze World Wonders                                                                             YouTube RED

The Kitchen                                                                                            Food Network

Milk Street                                                                                                              PBS

Nick Stellino Storyteller in the Kitchen                                                                  PBS

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen                                                                      Food Network

 

Outstanding Directing in a Talk Show/Entertainment News /Morning Program 

DailyMailTV                                                                                            SYNDICATED

Harry                                                                                                        SYNDICATED

Pickler and Ben                                                                                        SYNDICATED

Rachael Ray                                                                                             SYNDICATED

The Real                                                                                                   SYNDICATED

 

Outstanding Directing in a Game Show 

Family Feud                                                                                             SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal                                                                                                   CBS

The Noise                                                                                               Universal Kids

The Price Is Right                                                                                                    CBS

 

Outstanding Directing Special Class 

An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life                               Amazon

Disney’s Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall                                        Broadway HD

East Los High                                                                                                         Hulu

Skyward                                                                                                           Amazon

Super Soul Sunday                                                                                               OWN

 

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design 

Buddy Thunderstruck                                                                                         Netflix

The Ellen DeGeneres Show                                                                     SYNDICATED

Odd Squad                                                                                                              PBS

Project Mc²                                                                                                        Netflix

Sesame Street                                                                                                        HBO

The Talk                                                                                                                  CBS

 

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design 

TBD (judging still in progress)

 

Outstanding Lighting Direction 

Annedroids                                                                                                       Amazon

The Ellen DeGeneres Show                                                                     SYNDICATED

Odd Squad                                                                                                              PBS

Sesame Street                                                                                                        HBO

The Talk                                                                                                                  CBS

 

Outstanding Technical Team 

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration                                                        ABC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show                                                                     SYNDICATED

Jeopardy!                                                                                                 SYNDICATED

Sesame Street                                                                                                        HBO

The Price Is Right                                                                                                    CBS 

 

Outstanding Cinematography 

An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance                         Amazon

Buddy Thunderstruck                                                                                         Netflix

Family Ingredients                                                                                                  PBS

Free Rein                                                                                                           Netflix 

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin                                                                  SYNDICATED

Scars of Nanking                                                                                                     A&E

 

Outstanding Single Camera Editing 

1st Look                                                                                                                  NBC

Cop and a Half: New Recruit                                                                             Netflix

Free Rein                                                                                                           Netflix

Giada In Italy                                                                                         Food Network

Scars of Nanking                                                                                                     A&E

 

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing 

Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen                                                   SYNDICATED

 

The Ellen DeGeneres Show                                                                     SYNDICATED

Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams                                                               YouTube RED

Sesame Street                                                                                                        HBO

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen                                                                      Food Network

 

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing 

The Ellen DeGeneres Show                                                                     SYNDICATED

Family Feud                                                                                             SYNDICATED

Harry                                                                                                        SYNDICATED

The Price Is Right                                                                                                    CBS

STEVE                                                                                           SYNDICATED

 

Outstanding Sound Mixing 

Annedroids                                                                                                       Amazon

Disney’s Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall                                        Broadway HD

Odd Squad                                                                                                              PBS

Sesame Street                                                                                                        HBO

Super Soul Sunday                                                                                               OWN

 

Outstanding Sound Mixing – Animation 

The Adventures of Puss in Boots                                                                      Netflix

All Hail King Julien                                                                                              Netflix

All Hail King Julien: Exiled                                                                                 Netflix

Dragons: Race to the Edge                                                                                Netflix

Lost in Oz                                                                                                         Amazon

 

Outstanding Sound Mixing in a Preschool Animated Program 

Beat Bugs: All Together Now                                                                            Netflix

Dinotrux                                                                                                             Netflix

If You Give A Mouse a Cookie                                                                         Amazon

Pete the Cat A Groovy New Year                                                                    Amazon

Rusty Rivets                                                                                             Nickelodeon

The Stinky & Dirty Show                                                                                  Amazon

 

Outstanding Sound Editing – Live Action 

An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance                         Amazon

Annedroids                                                                                                       Amazon

Dino Dana                                                                                                        Amazon

Sesame Street                                                                                                        HBO

Weird But True!                                                                                       Nat Geo Kids

 

Outstanding Sound Editing – Animation 

The Adventures of Puss in Boots                                                                      Netflix

All Hail King Julien                                                                                              Netflix

All Hail King Julien: Exiled                                                                                 Netflix

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures                                              DisneyXD

Marvel’s Spider-Man                                                                                    DisneyXD

Trollhunters                                                                                                       Netflix

 

Outstanding Sound Editing in a Preschool Animated Program 

Beat Bugs: All Together Now                                                                            Netflix

Click Clack Moo: Christmas at the Farm                                                         Amazon

Dinotrux                                                                                                             Netflix

If You Give A Mouse a Cookie                                                                         Amazon

Mickey and the Roadster Racers                                                            Disney Junior

A StoryBots Christmas                                                                                       Netflix

The Stinky & Dirty Show                                                                                  Amazon

 

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition 

Blaze and the Monster Machines                                                            Nickelodeon

Elena of Avalor                                                                                     Disney Channel

Sofia The First                                                                                          Disney Junior

Tangled: The Series                                                                              Disney Channel

The Tom & Jerry Show                                                                     Cartoon Network

 

Outstanding Original Song 

“Forever Bold”
Becoming Bold and Beautiful                                                                             POP TV 

“60 Second Song”
Harry                                                                                                            SYNDICATED 

“Prologue – El Fez’ Song”
Hotel Transylvania The Series                                                             Disney Channel 

“A Song About Songs”
Sesame Street                                                                                                          HBO 

“Try A Little Kindness”
Sesame Street                                                                                                          HBO

 

Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program 

CBS This Morning Saturday                                                                                    CBS
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
“Cumberland Gap; If We Were Vampires” 


The Ellen DeGeneres Show                                                                     SYNDICATED
Pharrell Williams
“Runnin”  


Rachael Ray                                                                                             SYNDICATED
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
“Love Do What It Do”

 

The View                                                                                                                 ABC
Andra Day and Common
“Rise Up”
 

Today Show                                                                                                            NBC
Ben Platt & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen
“You Will Be Found”


Outstanding Costume Design/Styling 

An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance                         Amazon

Liv and Maddie: Cali Style                                                                   Disney Channel

Odd Squad                                                                                                              PBS

Project Mc²                                                                                                        Netflix

The Talk                                                                                                                  CBS

The View                                                                                                                 ABC

 

Outstanding Hairstyling 

Harry                                                                                                        SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan                                                                         SYNDICATED

Odd Squad                                                                                                              PBS

Pickler and Ben                                                                                        SYNDICATED

Project Mc²                                                                                                        Netflix

Sesame Street                                                                                                        HBO

 

Outstanding Makeup 

The Ellen DeGeneres Show                                                                     SYNDICATED

Harry                                                                                                        SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan                                                                         SYNDICATED

The Talk                                                                                                                  CBS

Walk the Prank                                                                                             DisneyXD

 

Outstanding Stunt Coordination 

The Bold and the Beautiful                                                                                     CBS

Cop and a Half: New Recruit                                                                             Netflix 

Days of Our Lives                                                                                                   NBC

Free Rein                                                                                                           Netflix

The Young and the Restless                                                                                   CBS


