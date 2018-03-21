45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List!

Nominations for the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday with "General Hospital" leading the back with 26 nominations. The show was closely followed by soap vets, NBC’s "Days of Our Lives" and CBS’ 'The Young and the Restless" with 25 nods each. CBS’ "The Bold and the Beautiful" racked up 18 nominations.
The Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on April 29 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, and live-streamed via Facebook, Twitter and the Daytime Emmys website. Check out the full list of nominations below!
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series
The Bay The Series Amazon
Eastsiders Netflix
Ladies of the Lake Amazon
Tainted Dreams Amazon
Venice The Series venicetheseries.com
Zac & Mia Verizon go90
Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series
Dino Dana Amazon
Julie’s Greenroom Netflix
Sesame Street HBO
Sprout House Universal Kids
Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series
Annedroids Amazon
Free Rein Netflix
Nat Geo Kids Block Nat Geo Kids
Odd Squad PBS
Top Chef Junior Universal Kids
Outstanding Education or Informational Series
Giver ION Television
Mind Field Youtube RED
Sea Rescue SYNDICATED
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation CBS
Xploration DIY Sci SYNDICATED
Xploration Outer Space SYNDICATED
Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series
If You Give A Mouse A Cookie Amazon
Nature Cat PBS
Peg+Cat PBS
The Stinky & Dirty Show Amazon
Tumble Leaf Amazon
Outstanding Children’s Animated Series
Lost in Oz Amazon
SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show Netflix
Trollhunters Netflix
Wild Kratts PBS
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
DuckTales: Woo-oo! DisneyXD
All Hail King Julien: Exiled Netflix
Octonauts: Operation Deep Freeze Disney Junior
Puss In Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale Netflix
A StoryBots Christmas Netflix
Outstanding Culinary Program
A Chef’s Life PBS
Giada Entertains Food Network
Lidia’s Kitchen PBS
Mind of A Chef Facebook Watch
Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
The Price Is Right CBS
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire SYNDICATED
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Couples Court with the Cutlers SYNDICATED
Divorce Court FOX
Judge Judy SYNDICATED
Judge Mathis SYNDICATED
Justice with Judge Mablean SYNDICATED
The People’s Court SYNDICATED
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
Ask This Old House PBS
Home & Family Hallmark Channel
Naturally, Danny Seo NBC
Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger DIY Network
This Old House PBS
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
1st Look NBC
Destination Craft with Jim West PBS
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild SYNDICATED
The Voyager with Josh Garcia NBC
Xploration Awesome Planet SYNDICATED
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning CBS
CBS This Morning CBS
Good Morning America ABC
Today Show NBC
Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish
Café CNN CNN en Español
Despierta America Univision
Nuestro Mundo CNN en Español
Un Nuevo Dia Telemundo
Outstanding Talk Show Informative
The Chew ABC
The Dr. Oz Show SYNDICATED
Megyn Kelly Today NBC
Larry King Now Ora TV
Steve Harvey SYNDICATED
Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED
The Real SYNDICATED
The Talk CBS
The View ABC
Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish
Destinos CNN en Español
El Gordo y la Flaca Univision
LAnzate Univision
Showbiz CNN en Español
SuperLatina with Gaby Natale VME TV
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood NBC
DailyMailTV SYNDICATED
E! News E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight CBS
Extra SYNDICATED
Outstanding Special Class Series
The Great Big Show Great Big Story
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan CBS
Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams Youtube RED
Super Soul Sunday OWN
Xploration Earth 2050 SYNDICATED
Outstanding Special Class Special
The 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC
An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance Amazon
Bean Fuse
I’m With The Banned VICELAND
KEVYN AUCOIN Beauty & The Beast in Me Logo TV
Skyward Amazon
Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program
8-Bit Legacy: The Curious History of Video Games Comcast Watchable
DreamWorks Celebrates International Women’s Day 2017 Multi-Platform Digital
Distribution
Sesame Street: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
with Julia & Elmo YouTube.com
Storyline Online YouTube.com
Weird But True! Shorts Nat Geo Kids
Outstanding Interactive Media Enhancement to a Daytime Program or Series
Annedroids Amazon
DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender Netflix
Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force YOUTUBE RED
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
Sesame Street sesamestreetincommunities.org
A StoryBots Christmas – StoryBots.com Netflix
Outstanding Interactive Media – Original Daytime Program or Series
ASTEROIDS! Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, Google Daydream, HTC Vive, Sony PSVR
Design Squad PBS
I’m With The Banned VICELAND
Manifest 99 manifest99.com
Son of Jaguar Google Spotlight Stories/YouTube.com
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement -Topical
Dr. Phil: Mother Knows Best: CBS
A Story of Munchausen By Proxy and Murder
Dr. Phil: Singer Sinead O’Connor Speaks Out after Hotel Breakdown:
The Exclusive Interview CBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show: The Puppy Episode SYNDICATED
Top Chef Junior Launch Campaign Universal Kids
Undocumented and Unafraid: Forbidden MTV
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program
Asian Pacific Heritage Month: Be Inspired Disney Channel
Black History Month Universal Kids
The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Be Kind to One Another SYNDICATED
Nickelodeon: 2017 Black History Month Campaign Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon: That’s Me Campaign Nickelodeon
Nick Junior.: Girls in Charge Nickelodeon
Value PBS: Landon’s Story PBS
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott
The Young and the Restless CBS
Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis
General Hospital ABC
Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux
Days of Our Lives NBC
Maura West, as Ava Jerome
General Hospital ABC
Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos
General Hospital ABC
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott
The Young and the Restless CBS
Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn
General Hospital ABC
John McCook, as Eric Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew
General Hospital ABC
James Reynolds, as Abe Carver
Days of Our Lives NBC
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron
The Young and the Restless CBS
Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland
The Young and the Restless CBS
Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams
Days of Our Lives NBC
Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell
The Young and the Restless CBS
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine
General Hospital ABC
Chandler Massey, as Will Horton
Days of Our Lives NBC
Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox
General Hospital ABC
Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher
The Young and the Restless CBS
Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady
Days of Our Lives NBC
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome
General Hospital ABC
Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter
The Young and the Restless CBS
Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady
Days of Our Lives NBC
Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson
General Hospital ABC
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton
Days of Our Lives NBC
Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom
The Young and the Restless CBS
Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux
Days of Our Lives NBC
Hudson West, as Jake Webber
General Hospital ABC
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Ryan Ashton, as Zach Sinnett
The Young and the Restless CBS
Robb Derringer, as Scooter Nelson
Days of Our Lives NBC
John Enos, as Roger
Days of Our Lives NBC
Morgan Fairchild, as Anjelica
Days of Our Lives NBC
Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry
General Hospital ABC
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Mary Beth Evans, as Sara Garrett
The Bay The Series Amazon
Vanessa Kelly, as Journee
Giants YouTube.com
Lilly Melgar, as Janice Ramos
The Bay The Series Amazon
Alicia Minshew, as Angelica Caruso
Tainted Dreams Amazon
Anne Winters, as Mia Phillips
Zac & Mia Verizon go90
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett
The Bay The Series Amazon
James Bland, as Malachi
Giants YouTube.com
Richard Brooks, as Augustus Barringer
The Rich and the Ruthless UMC
Van Hansis, as Thom
Eastsiders Netflix
Kian Lawley, as Zac Meier
Zac & Mia Verizon go90
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Molly Burnett, as Laura
Relationship Status Verizon go90
Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos
The Bay The Series Amazon
Terri Ivens, as Orchid
The Bay The Series Amazon
Kira Reed Lorsch, as Jo Connors
The Bay The Series Amazon
Alexis G. Zall, as Bec Meier
Zac & Mia Verizon go90
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Brandon Beemer, as Evan Blackwell
The Bay The Series Amazon
Stephen Guarino, as Quincy
Eastsiders Netflix
John Halbach, as Ian
Eastsiders Netflix
Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett
The Bay The Series Amazon
Derrell Whitt, as Will Campbell
The Bay The Series Amazon
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Jennifer Bassey, as Beverly Newman
Anacostia YouTube.com
Thomas Calabro, as Arthur Tobin
The Bay The Series Amazon
Patrika Darbo, as Mickey Walker
The Bay The Series Amazon
Chad Duell, as Adam Kenway
The Bay The Series Amazon
Mike E. Winfield, as Jeremy
Conversations in L.A. conversationsinla.com
Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Educational and Informational Program
Kristos Andrews, as Tyler
This Just In POP TV
Ed Asner, as Santa Claus
A StoryBots Christmas Netflix
Dove Cameron, as Liv and Maddie Rooney
Liv and Maddie: Cali Style Disney Channel
Michela Luci, as Dana
Dino Dana Amazon
Raven Symone, as Raven Baxter
Raven’s Home Disney Channel
Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
Christopher Diamantopoulos, as Master Eon
Skylanders Academy Netflix
Tom Kenny, as SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon
Tress MacNeille, as Aprilcot, Madame Blueberry,
Junior Asparagus, Lisa Asparagus, Night Pony
VeggieTales in the City Netflix
Andy Richter, as Mort, Grammy Mort, Smart Mort
All Hail King Julien: Exiled Netflix
John Tartaglia, as Splash & Mrs. Tidy
Splash and Bubbles PBS
Outstanding Culinary Host
Vivian Howard, Host
A Chef’s Life PBS
Giada De Laurentiis, Host
Giada Entertains Food Network
Guy Fieri, Host
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen Food Network
Lidia Bastianich, Host
Lidia’s Kitchen PBS
Danny Bowien, Host
Mind of A Chef Facebook Watch
Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program
Raul De Molina, Host
El Gordo y la Flaca Univision
Lili Estefan, Host
El Gordo y la Flaca Univision
Francisco Fuentes, Correspondent
El Gordo y la Flaca Univision
Guillermo Arduino, Anchor
Encuentro CNN en Español
Gabriela Natale, Host
SuperLatina with Gaby Natale VME TV
Outstanding Game Show Host
Steve Harvey, Host
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Alex Trebek, Host
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
Wayne Brady, Host
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
Pat Sajak, Host
Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED
Chris Harrison, Host
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire SYNDICATED
Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel/Children’s or Educational and Informational Program
Roman Atwood, Host
Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams YouTube RED
Jack Hanna, Host
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild SYNDICATED
Brandon McMillan, Host
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan CBS
David Osmond, Host
Wonderama SYNDICATED
Steve Spangler, Host
Xploration DIY Sci SYNDICATED
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Hosts
Access Hollywood Live NBC
Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron, Hosts
Pickler and Ben SYNDICATED
Steve Harvey, Host
Steve Harvey SYNDICATED
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Host
The Dr. Oz Show SYNDICATED
Larry King, Host
Larry King Now Ora TV
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Harry Connick, Jr., Host
Harry SYNDICATED
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Hosts
Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love,
Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts
The Real SYNDICATED
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne,
Sheryl Underwood, Aisha Tyler, Hosts
The Talk CBS
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin,
Meghan McCain, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, Co-Hosts
The View ABC
Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Drama Series Technical Team
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Original Song – Drama
“End of Time”
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
“Sun Still Shines”
Days of Our Lives NBC
“Perfume Smoke”
General Hospital ABC
“Who I Am”
General Hospital ABC
“Moon and Back”
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special
Blaze and the Monster Machines Nickelodeon
Elena of Avalor Disney Channel
Puppy Dog Pals Disney Junior
Sunny Day Nickelodeon
Tangled: The Series Disney Channel
WINNERS
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Marie Thorhauge Torslev
Production Designer
Through the Woods Curious World
Steve C. Meyers
Background Layout Artist
Puppy Dog Pals Disney Junior
Tom Caulfield
Storyboard Artist
Tangled: The Series Disney Channel
Michelle Park
Color Designer
Star vs. the Forces of Evil DisneyXD
Robyn Yannoukos
Colorist
Tumble Leaf Amazon
Outstanding Writing in a Digital Drama Series
The Bay The Series Amazon
Conversations in L.A. conversationsinla.com
Eastsiders Netflix
Relationship Status Verizon go90
Zac & Mia Verizon go90
Outstanding Writing in a Preschool Animated Program
Disney Doc McStuffins Disney Junior
Octonauts Disney Junior
Peg+Cat PBS
A StoryBots Christmas Netflix
Vampirina Disney Junior
Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program
All Hail King Julien Netflix
Elena of Avalor Disney Channel
The Loud House Nickelodeon
Trollhunters Netflix
Welcome to the Wayne Nickelodeon
Outstanding Writing in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s, Family Viewing
Biz Kid$ PBS
Free Rein Netflix
Julie’s Greenroom Netflix
Odd Squad PBS
Sesame Street HBO
Outstanding Writing Special Class
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Super Soul Sunday OWN
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation CBS
Xploration Earth 2050 SYNDICATED
Xploration Outer Space SYNDICATED
Outstanding Directing in a Digital Drama Series
The Bay The Series Amazon
Eastsiders Netflix
Relationship Status Verizon go90
Venice The Series venicetheseries.com
Zac & Mia Verizon go90
Outstanding Directing in an Animated Program
Danger & Eggs Amazon
Disney Mickey Mouse Disney Channel
The Loud House Nickelodeon
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show Netflix
Niko and the Sword of Light Amazon
Outstanding Directing in a Preschool Animated Program
The Stinky & Dirty Show Amazon
A StoryBots Christmas Netflix
Through the Woods Curious World
Tumble Leaf Amazon
Vampirina Disney Junior
Outstanding Directing in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Program
Free Rein Netflix
Julie’s Greenroom Netflix
Odd Squad PBS
Sesame Street HBO
Top Chef Junior Universal Kids
Outstanding Directing in a Single Camera Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel or Educational and Informational Program
Ask This Old House PBS
A Chef’s Life PBS
Family Ingredients PBS
Giada’s Holiday Handbook Food Network
Mind of A Chef Facebook Watch
Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger DIY Network
Outstanding Directing in Multi Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational Program
Furze World Wonders YouTube RED
The Kitchen Food Network
Milk Street PBS
Nick Stellino Storyteller in the Kitchen PBS
Trisha’s Southern Kitchen Food Network
Outstanding Directing in a Talk Show/Entertainment News /Morning Program
DailyMailTV SYNDICATED
Harry SYNDICATED
Pickler and Ben SYNDICATED
Rachael Ray SYNDICATED
The Real SYNDICATED
Outstanding Directing in a Game Show
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
The Noise Universal Kids
The Price Is Right CBS
Outstanding Directing Special Class
An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life Amazon
Disney’s Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall Broadway HD
East Los High Hulu
Skyward Amazon
Super Soul Sunday OWN
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
Buddy Thunderstruck Netflix
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Odd Squad PBS
Project Mc² Netflix
Sesame Street HBO
The Talk CBS
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design
TBD (judging still in progress)
Outstanding Lighting Direction
Annedroids Amazon
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Odd Squad PBS
Sesame Street HBO
The Talk CBS
Outstanding Technical Team
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration ABC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
Sesame Street HBO
The Price Is Right CBS
Outstanding Cinematography
An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance Amazon
Buddy Thunderstruck Netflix
Family Ingredients PBS
Free Rein Netflix
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin SYNDICATED
Scars of Nanking A&E
Outstanding Single Camera Editing
1st Look NBC
Cop and a Half: New Recruit Netflix
Free Rein Netflix
Giada In Italy Food Network
Scars of Nanking A&E
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen SYNDICATED
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams YouTube RED
Sesame Street HBO
Trisha’s Southern Kitchen Food Network
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Harry SYNDICATED
The Price Is Right CBS
STEVE SYNDICATED
Outstanding Sound Mixing
Annedroids Amazon
Disney’s Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall Broadway HD
Odd Squad PBS
Sesame Street HBO
Super Soul Sunday OWN
Outstanding Sound Mixing – Animation
The Adventures of Puss in Boots Netflix
All Hail King Julien Netflix
All Hail King Julien: Exiled Netflix
Dragons: Race to the Edge Netflix
Lost in Oz Amazon
Outstanding Sound Mixing in a Preschool Animated Program
Beat Bugs: All Together Now Netflix
Dinotrux Netflix
If You Give A Mouse a Cookie Amazon
Pete the Cat A Groovy New Year Amazon
Rusty Rivets Nickelodeon
The Stinky & Dirty Show Amazon
Outstanding Sound Editing – Live Action
An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance Amazon
Annedroids Amazon
Dino Dana Amazon
Sesame Street HBO
Weird But True! Nat Geo Kids
Outstanding Sound Editing – Animation
The Adventures of Puss in Boots Netflix
All Hail King Julien Netflix
All Hail King Julien: Exiled Netflix
LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures DisneyXD
Marvel’s Spider-Man DisneyXD
Trollhunters Netflix
Outstanding Sound Editing in a Preschool Animated Program
Beat Bugs: All Together Now Netflix
Click Clack Moo: Christmas at the Farm Amazon
Dinotrux Netflix
If You Give A Mouse a Cookie Amazon
Mickey and the Roadster Racers Disney Junior
A StoryBots Christmas Netflix
The Stinky & Dirty Show Amazon
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
Blaze and the Monster Machines Nickelodeon
Elena of Avalor Disney Channel
Sofia The First Disney Junior
Tangled: The Series Disney Channel
The Tom & Jerry Show Cartoon Network
Outstanding Original Song
“Forever Bold”
Becoming Bold and Beautiful POP TV
“60 Second Song”
Harry SYNDICATED
“Prologue – El Fez’ Song”
Hotel Transylvania The Series Disney Channel
“A Song About Songs”
Sesame Street HBO
“Try A Little Kindness”
Sesame Street HBO
Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program
CBS This Morning Saturday CBS
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
“Cumberland Gap; If We Were Vampires”
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Pharrell Williams
“Runnin”
Rachael Ray SYNDICATED
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
“Love Do What It Do”
The View ABC
Andra Day and Common
“Rise Up”
Today Show NBC
Ben Platt & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen
“You Will Be Found”
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance Amazon
Liv and Maddie: Cali Style Disney Channel
Odd Squad PBS
Project Mc² Netflix
The Talk CBS
The View ABC
Outstanding Hairstyling
Harry SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED
Odd Squad PBS
Pickler and Ben SYNDICATED
Project Mc² Netflix
Sesame Street HBO
Outstanding Makeup
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Harry SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED
The Talk CBS
Walk the Prank DisneyXD
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Cop and a Half: New Recruit Netflix
Days of Our Lives NBC
Free Rein Netflix
The Young and the Restless CBS