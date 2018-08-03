The 5 Biggest Revelations From Shane Dawson’s Jeffree Star Series (So Far)

While the series begins playfully enough (with Shane guffawing at Jeffree’s lavish, Kardashian-esque lifestyle) it quickly becomes clear that there’s much more to the “Beauty Killer” singer than his palatial pink abode.

How did Jeffree parlay MySpace fame into a multi-million dollar fortune? What happened to some of his famous friendships? Will he ever make an epic music comeback? We’re taking a look at the five most jaw-dropping revelations from the future Streamy-winning docu-series, “The Secret World of Jeffree Star.”