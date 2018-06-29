5 Kraziest Moments From The New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer – ‘She Just Doesn’t Want To Be A Kardashian Anymore’

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is back – and there’s a lot of ground to cover. From new babies to cheating scandals and family feuds, the upcoming season of the hit E! reality show is set to be its most chaotic yet.

While fans have been "keeping up" with America's royal family through social media and tabloid gossip, a new promo for the show proves they’re about to find out the truth behind some of the biggest headlines of the year.

Here are the five kraziest takeaways from teaser trailer.