The 5 Most Mendes-merizing Moments From Shawn Mendes' 'Nervous' Video

Shawn Mendes dropped his new video for "Nervous" on Monday and it's filled with 2 minutes and 47 seconds of the heartthrob being all kinds of adorable.
In the video, the 19-year-old looks dreamier than ever as he tries to sing his latest hit while a girl gets handsy – playing with his hair, tickling his neck and tracing his jawline. The task was near impossible, but Access has rounded up the five moments most Mendes-emerizing moments from "Nervous."
1. Shawn's face after playfully getting slapped in the face
2. His reaction to getting his hair played with
3. The way he laughs after getting his neck tickled
4. When the hands touch his lips and he pulls them away
5. His smile every time he sings about being "Nervous"
