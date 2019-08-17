5 Seconds of Summer Goes ‘Above and Beyond’ To Grant Terminally Ill Superfan’s Last Wish

5 Seconds of Summer made a terminally ill superfan’s dying wish come true.

Kelsey Blackham was just 19 when she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. As she spent the subsequent five years enduring aggressive chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, the Utah native’s favorite band, 5 Seconds of Summer, was one constant that helped her get through the darkest moments.

After the difficult decision to stop treatment, Kelsey’s ultimate dream was to hang out with the Aussie quartet. With the support of the Southern California Hospice Foundation, Kelsey, her closest friends and older sister, Brittany, got to join 5SOS at their rehearsal studio in Los Angeles on Aug. 7 for an exclusive meet-and-greet.

PHOTOS: Celebs Who Give Back

The band not only chatted and posed for photos with the gals but even gave them a private performance and offered Kelsey lead guitarist Michael Clifford’s Gibson – signed by all four members.

In an emotional account of her story, Kelsey shared how the guys took the already-incredible opportunity to a heartwarming next level she didn’t see coming.

“From the moment I pulled up and saw them waiting for me outside, they put me completely at ease. They never even acknowledged or asked about the wheelchair or my current condition,” Kelsey wrote. “They treated me like I was completely normal, and I felt like I was hanging out with old friends.”

Kelsey experienced multiple bouts of remission throughout her illness, only to face devastating relapse each time. But, her upbeat attitude and determination has helped her embrace the chance to still live life to its fullest.

WATCH: Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds & More Marvel Stars Answer Plea To Grant Young Boy’s Dying Wish

“I truly can’t express my gratitude for all those that made it happen, and to the band for going above and beyond,” Kelsey wrote of her day with 5SOS. “They completely exceeded my expectations and solidified why I love them as a band and as people. Having the memorabilia in my room serves as a constant reminder of how caring they are and helps keep me positive.”

Now, a specific lyric from one of the group’s most personal songs, “Outer Space / Carry On,” continues to inspire her.

“And as I type this now, I keep thinking of how 5SOS would say, ‘It’s gonna get better,'” Kelsey added.

— Erin Biglow