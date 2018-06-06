5 Times I Gasped Watching Lady Gaga In The 'A Star Is Born' Trailer

Lady Gaga makes her bigscreen debut alongside Bradley Cooper in the first trailer of "A Star Is Born" – and the Little Monsters are seriously shook.

The 32-year-old stars as Ally, an aspiring singer and actress whose career starts to take off after meeting washed up country singer Jackson Maine. Gaga looks nearly unrecognizable in the trailer, with her brown hair and dive bar chic clothing, making her performance all the more legendary.