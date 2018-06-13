50 Cent Says He's Leaving Instagram After His Account Is Disabled Over Sensitive Content

50 Cent has had it with the sensitive content issue on Instagram.

The photo platform, which limits nudity and sensitive content, temporarily shut down his account over some of his posts. But 50 had a beef with the platform, claiming that it is full of sensitive content. 

The rapper took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the sensitive content message. He captioned his photo screenshot, "👀Dear Instagram lm not sure if you look at your self lately but your full of a** and tits. Now lm not following you quit following me around this motherfvk*r. 🤨get the strap.

????Dear Instagram lm not sure if you look at your self lately but your full of ass and tits. Now lm not following you quit following me around this motherfvk*r. ????get the strap

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Then he got this message from Instagram, letting him know that they were shutting down his account. 

What the fuck ???? lm rich, what if l don’t want it back????you never thought of that did you? That’s it lm going back to twitter follow me @50cent ????get the strap

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

50 encouraged his fans to head to Twitter and follow him there.  On Twitter, he pointed out that it is apparently okay to post nude snaps of women  on this social platform because Kanye West did it for his new ad campaign. 

WARNING: NSFW PHOTO AHEAD!  

Kanye shared photos of female models who were part of his new Adidas campaign. 

It does appear that 50's Instagram account was re-enabled too. He began posting again on Instagram this afternoon. 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News