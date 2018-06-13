50 Cent Says He's Leaving Instagram After His Account Is Disabled Over Sensitive Content

50 Cent has had it with the sensitive content issue on Instagram.

The photo platform, which limits nudity and sensitive content, temporarily shut down his account over some of his posts. But 50 had a beef with the platform, claiming that it is full of sensitive content.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the sensitive content message. He captioned his photo screenshot, "👀Dear Instagram lm not sure if you look at your self lately but your full of a** and tits. Now lm not following you quit following me around this motherfvk*r. 🤨get the strap.