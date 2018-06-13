50 Cent Says He's Leaving Instagram After His Account Is Disabled Over Sensitive Content

50 Cent has had it with the sensitive content issue on Instagram.
The photo platform, which limits nudity and sensitive content, temporarily shut down his account over some of his posts. But 50 had a beef with the platform, claiming that it is full of sensitive content.
The rapper took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the sensitive content message. He captioned his photo screenshot, "👀Dear Instagram lm not sure if you look at your self lately but your full of a** and tits. Now lm not following you quit following me around this motherfvk*r. 🤨get the strap.
Then he got this message from Instagram, letting him know that they were shutting down his account.
50 encouraged his fans to head to Twitter and follow him there. On Twitter, he pointed out that it is apparently okay to post nude snaps of women on this social platform because Kanye West did it for his new ad campaign.
WARNING: NSFW PHOTO AHEAD!
Kanye shared photos of female models who were part of his new Adidas campaign.
It does appear that 50's Instagram account was re-enabled too. He began posting again on Instagram this afternoon.