7 of Our Favorite Lucille Ball Quotes In Honor of her Birthday

1. "The secret to staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age."

2. "I'd rather regret things I've done than regret the things I haven't done."

3. "Love yourself first and everything falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world."

4. "In life, all things come hard, but wisdom is the hardest to come by."

5. "Once in his life, every man is entitled to fall madly in love with a gorgeous redhead."

6. "It's a helluva start, being able to recognize what makes you happy."

7. "One of the biggest things I learned the hard way was that it doesn’t pay to get discouraged. Keeping busy and making optimism a way of life can restore your faith in yourself."