7 of Our Favorite Lucille Ball Quotes In Honor of her Birthday

Happy Birthday to the queen of comedy! The "I Love Lucy" icon would be 107 years old today and let's be honest- some of her most noteworthy quotes are exactly what we need on a Monday! Here’s some of our favs:
1. "The secret to staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age."
2. "I'd rather regret things I've done than regret the things I haven't done."
3. "Love yourself first and everything falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world."
4. "In life, all things come hard, but wisdom is the hardest to come by."
5. "Once in his life, every man is entitled to fall madly in love with a gorgeous redhead."
6. "It's a helluva start, being able to recognize what makes you happy."
7. "One of the biggest things I learned the hard way was that it doesn’t pay to get discouraged. Keeping busy and making optimism a way of life can restore your faith in yourself."
Lucille Ball, circa 1958 (Getty Premium)
Well said! Your words will live on, Lucille.