'That '70s Show' Cast Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Far Out Throwback Pics

(FOX)
Two decades later and the "That '70s Show" cast is all all right!
On Thursday, stars of the hit sitcom took to social media to celebrate the shows 20th anniversary – reminiscing on some of their amazing experiences.
Wilmer Valderrama, who played foreign exchange student Fez, expressed his gratitude towards his TV family by sharing his first ever cast photo alongside a nearly unrecognizable Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Danny Masterson.
"We had just met and had no idea what was ahead of us, or if it would even last," he wrote. "But we knew it was gonna be fun. We spent 8 years and 200 episodes together, we travelled the world ... we grew up together."
Laura's throwback was just as groovy – sharing a photo of her "That '70s Show" squad atop a massive tour bus on their first ever promotional tour.
"#ThrowbackThursday to the first press tour for #That70sShow – we were all blown away when we saw this bus," the "Orange is the New Black" star wrote. "Can't believe the show came out 20 years ago today…such a special group of people. So lucky to have been a part of it."
Laura's onscreen boyfriend, Topher, got in on the fun with a pic of himself making a funny face alongside his former co-stars.
"Hard to believe That 70s Show premiered 20 years ago today. Few people can say they owe everything to one small group, but in my case it's true," the 40-year-old captioned the pic. "To quote the '78 Point Place High yearbook 'What a long strange trip it's been… in Forman's basement' #hellowisconsin."
The '70s may be long gone, but who knows? Maybe our favorite far out friends will reunite in the new millennium!