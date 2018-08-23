'That '70s Show' Cast Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Far Out Throwback Pics

That 70s Show

(FOX)

Two decades later and the "That '70s Show" cast is all all right!

On Thursday, stars of the hit sitcom took to social media to celebrate the shows 20th anniversary – reminiscing on some of their amazing experiences.

Wilmer Valderrama, who played foreign exchange student Fez, expressed his gratitude towards his TV family by sharing his first ever cast photo alongside a nearly unrecognizable Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Danny Masterson. 

August 23, 1998.. this was the first picture we ever took together, 20 years ago today... We had just met and had no idea what was ahead of us, or if it would even last.. but we knew it was gonna be fun. We spent 8 years and 200 episodes together, we traveled the world... we grew up together. We were a family, and will always be. From our director David Trainer, our creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, and Mark Brazil, and our producers Tom Werner and Marcy Carsey.. our writers, our crew.. thank you for believing in these young hooligans.. to our beautiful fans who followed and went on this wild ride with us, THANK YOU, you changed our lives.. and to my brothers and sisters... you know... umm the cast.. like uuuh.. the kid who had the two scenes in Traffic, the cat with the curly hair that was in Dracula 2000, that Russian girl who said she was 18 but was actually 14 in the pilot.. the chick on Orange is the New Black, the guy who hosted Punk’d and the bad ass who played the main villain on Robocop.. the Italian guy who did a great Tom Jones, our very own Bond Girl, our Chong Smoke Machine and of course Debra Jo Rupp who played Kitty (who can forget her) I love you guys always, you guys made me who I am today.. and we will always have each other.. #That70sShow #20Years #TBT

A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama) on

"We had just met and had no idea what was ahead of us, or if it would even last," he wrote. "But we knew it was gonna be fun. We spent 8 years and 200 episodes together, we travelled the world ... we grew up together."

Laura's throwback was just as groovy – sharing a photo of her "That '70s Show" squad atop a massive tour bus on their first ever promotional tour.

#ThrowbackThursday to the first press tour for #That70sShow - we were all blown away when we saw this bus! Can’t believe the show came out 20 years ago today…such a special group of people. So lucky to have been a part of it. ❤️❤️❤️ I think Hyde is taking the pic! #tbt

A post shared by Laura Prepon (@lauraprepon) on

"#ThrowbackThursday to the first press tour for #That70sShow – we were all blown away when we saw this bus," the "Orange is the New Black" star wrote. "Can't believe the show came out 20 years ago today…such a special group of people. So lucky to have been a part of it."

Laura's onscreen boyfriend, Topher, got in on the fun with a pic of himself making a funny face alongside his former co-stars.

Ultimate #tbt - Hard to believe That 70s Show premiered 20 years ago today. It’s rare someone can say they owe everything to one small group of people, but in my case it’s true. Too hard to watch now because I get so nostalgic, but I don’t need reruns to remember all of the amazing experiences and friendships. To quote the ‘78 Point Place High yearbook “What a long strange trip it’s been... in Forman’s basement” #hellowisconsin #wereallalright #eric&donna&hyde&jackie&kelso&fezforever

A post shared by Topher Grace (@tophergrace) on

"Hard to believe That 70s Show premiered 20 years ago today. Few people can say they owe everything to one small group, but in my case it's true," the 40-year-old captioned the pic. "To quote the '78 Point Place High yearbook 'What a long strange trip it's been… in Forman's basement' #hellowisconsin."

The '70s may be long gone, but who knows? Maybe our favorite far out friends will reunite in the new millennium! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News