'That '70s Show' Cast Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Far Out Throwback Pics

Two decades later and the "That '70s Show" cast is all all right!

On Thursday, stars of the hit sitcom took to social media to celebrate the shows 20th anniversary – reminiscing on some of their amazing experiences.

Wilmer Valderrama, who played foreign exchange student Fez, expressed his gratitude towards his TV family by sharing his first ever cast photo alongside a nearly unrecognizable Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Danny Masterson.