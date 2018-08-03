8 Times Dylan & Cole Sprouse Savagely Roasted Each Other On Twitter

(Getty Images)
Revenge is "Suite" for Dylan and Cole Sprouse. The former Disney Channel stars are all grown up, but their friendly sibling rivalry continues to rage on.
The 25-year-olds began their acting careers when they were just eight months old—sharing parts in major movies and TV shows like “Big Daddy” and “Friends” before becoming teenage heartthrobs in their hit Disney Channel Series “Suite Life of Zack & Cody.”
Dylan and Cole may be separate onscreen now—with Cole on "Riverdale" and Dylan pursuing a movie career—but they still manage exchange hilarious jabs with each other on social media. The twins never miss a chance to roast each other…and it never fails to bring the LOLs.
Here are 8 of Dylan and Cole’s most savage clapbacks ever.
1. The time Dylan told Cole he was an accident
2. That time when Cole sent out birthday wishes to his other “twin”
3. When Dylan made fun of Cole’s singing on "Riverdale"
4. Cole’s poll asking fans what the world’s “d**chiest name” is
5. Who could forget when Cole called his brother a cow?
6. Or when Dylan spilled some serious true tea about their Disney Channel careers
7. That time Cole might have called Dylan a garbage person
8. When Dylan reminded the world who Cole really is