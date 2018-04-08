'A Quiet Place' Wins Box Office With Year's Second-Best Debut After 'Black Panther'

"Kay Cannon knocked it out of the park," said Jim Orr, distribution head for Universal, who credited Cannon with inverting the "double standards" of the teen sex comedy. "We could not be more pleased."

Despite the competition, Warner Bros.' "Ready Player One" held well, bringing its domestic total to $96.9 million. But it's fared even better overseas, where Spielberg's latest has already grossed $294.4 million. It's done especially well in China, where the film has made $161.3 million in two weeks.

Continuing ticket sales also pushed Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" further into the record books. The Marvel blockbuster now ranks third all-time domestically with $665.4 million, trailing only "Avatar" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Over the weekend, "Black Panther" passed 1997's "Titanic," which grossed $659.4 million, though accounting for inflation would put it above $1 billion.

John Curran's "Chappaquiddick," about the 1969 Ted Kennedy scandal, opened with $6.2 million in 1,560 theaters. The film, starring Jason Clarke as Kennedy, was acquired by Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios at last fall's Toronto International Film Festival. Originally planned for an awards season release, the move to spring seemed to give "Chappaquiddick" a better chance to stand out.

In its third weekend, Fox Searchlight's "Isle of Dogs" grossed $4.6 million in 554 theaters. LD Entertainment's "The Miracle Season," about an inspirational season for a girls' high-school volleyball team, opened with $4.1 million.

With one of the best per-theater performances of the year, Amazon's "You Were Never Really Here," starring Joaquin Phoenix, opened with $129,911 in three theaters. A24's "Lean on Pete," with Charlie Plummer, debuted with $50,118 on four screens.

"Everyone kind of won this weekend," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore. "This is the kind of weekend that Hollywood should try to recreate over and over again. The diversity of the lineup and the originality of the films drove huge numbers of moviegoers to the multiplex."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers also are included. Final three-day domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "A Quiet Place," $50 million.

2. "Ready Player One," $25.1 million.

3. "Blockers," $21.4 million.

4. "Black Panther," $8.4 million.

5. "I Can Only Imagine," $8.4 million.

6. "Tyler Perry's Acrimony," $8.1 million.

7. "Chappaquiddick," $6.2 million.

8. "Sherlock Gnomes," $5.6 million.

9. "Pacific Rim Uprising," $4.9 million.

10. "Isle of Dogs," $4.6 million.