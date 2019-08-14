A$AP Rocky ‘Disappointed’ by Swedish Assault Conviction, Vows to ‘Keep Moving Forward’

A$AP Rocky is keeping his head held high.

After the rapper was found guilty of assault by a Swedish court, the 30-year-old took to Instagram to share his disappointment.

“I am of course disappointed by today’s verdict,” he wrote alongside a selfie.

Adding, “I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends, and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time. Imma keep moving forward. Thank you to my team, my management, attorneys, label and everyone who advocated for justice.”

The rapper, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted of assault along with two members of his entourage, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers. The Stockholm District Court found that the assault was not “of such a serious nature” and gave suspended sentences to the trio and ordered them to pay damages to the victim, per NBC News.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Sweden back in July following a street brawl involving 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari.

At the time, the rapper explained to the court during the trial in Stockholm that he and his team felt threatened by the two men who approached them and acted out in self-defense, according to courtroom records obtained by Access Hollywood.

The “Praise the Lord” rapper was later released from the Swedish detention center on August 2.

A$AP Rocky returned to Instagram shortly after he was released, writing, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks. I can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you. This has been a very difficult and humbling experience. I want to thank the court for allowing me, Bladi and Thoto to return to our family and friends. Thanks again for all of the love and support.”