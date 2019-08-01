A$AP Rocky Tells Court ‘We Pleaded And We Begged’ To End Dispute Peacefully

A$AP Rocky is defending his actions.

The US rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is on trial with two members of his entourage after a street fight on June 30th in Stockholm, Sweden.

A$AP, along with Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, pleaded not guilty to the criminal assault charges.

The rapper explained to the court that he and his team felt threatened by the two men that approached them and acted out in self-defense, according to courtroom records obtained by Access.

“Everything seemed strange to us. These guys behaved strangely, we didn’t know what to expect. It was a little scary for us,” A$AP said while being questioned by the Swedish prosecutor.

“I couldn’t help but assume that these guys were effected by some sort of drug,” he added.

A$AP went on to say that he and his crew attempted to “deescalate the situation” by walking away, but the two men continued to pursue them after getting physical with the rapper’s security guard over a pair of headphones.

“We saw bottles on the ground, and we picked them up,” he said.

Last month, A$AP posted video evidence of the altercation, including the moment that he and his crew picked up the bottles.

“Just for the cameras, we don’t want no problems with these boys but they keep following us,” A$AP says in the video.

After both men “attacked” the security guard at once, A$AP told the court that he intervened and “threw the 19-year-old on the ground.”

“I saw the 19-year-old friend coming toward me at full speed,” A$AP said. “He and I were pushed and put and pulled into each other for a while. After that, my security guard came and turned on me, and we went up together for the block.”

Much of the trial has focused on analyzing the videos and deciding whether the bottles had been used as weapons, according to the BBC’s court report.

Five more witnesses are expected to share their versions of the events before the trial wraps up. The rapper has been held in a detention center for weeks in between his arrest and trial after being deemed a flight risk. He’s had to cancel multiple concerts, appearances and events due to the incident.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Jada Pinkett, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and President Trump have been calling for A$AP to be released from custody.