Aaron Carter Claims Brother Nick’s Restraining Order Is For Siding With His Alleged Sexual Assault Accusers

The brotherly love is definitely not there between Nick and Aaron Carter.

Aaron is speaking his mind in a slew of early morning Tweets after his brother Nick and sister Angel said that they are seeking a restraining order against him to protect his family.

The “I Want Candy” singer claims that the restraining order is because of his decision to take the side of his alleged sexual assault accusers. He wrote on Twitter that he believes that his brother’s legal actions are part of an effort to silence his alleged victims.

Nick wrote in a social media post explaining why he and his sister Angel are seeking the legal protection, “Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

In a recent appearance on “The Doctors” Aaron shared his diagnosis of multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression. He went into detail over the number of prescription medications he is currently on to help combat his mental health.

Aaron specifically references Melissa Schuman in his tweetstorm. The former member of the pop group Dream publicly accused Nick in a personal essay published to her website in 2007 of raping her in 2002.

The “Backstreet Boys” singer denied all claims in a statement to The Huffington Post back in 2017 writing, “I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual,” he added. “This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

Aaron is also calling on investigative journalist Aphrodite Jones in multiple Tweets to create a “r Kelly type documentary” focused on the claims against his brother Nick.

