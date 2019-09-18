Aaron Carter Claims Brother Nick’s Restraining Order Is For Siding With His Alleged Sexual Assault Accusers

The brotherly love is definitely not there between Nick and Aaron Carter.

Aaron is speaking his mind in a slew of early morning Tweets after his brother Nick and sister Angel said that they are seeking a restraining order against him to protect his family.

I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

The “I Want Candy” singer claims that the restraining order is because of his decision to take the side of his alleged sexual assault accusers. He wrote on Twitter that he believes that his brother’s legal actions are part of an effort to silence his alleged victims.

Where is @rosemcgowan when you need her!! #CoverUp I’m here for these women!! @AshleyRepp @MelissaSchuman right by there side and I’m using my platform to help these women feel #Brave — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Restraining order says stay 100 feet away

It’s been thousands of miles for years

Using the court system to shake me down

Worked on some girls but won’t work on me

Good night all — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Nick wrote in a social media post explaining why he and his sister Angel are seeking the legal protection, “Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

In a recent appearance on “The Doctors” Aaron shared his diagnosis of multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression. He went into detail over the number of prescription medications he is currently on to help combat his mental health.

Hey love, @MelissaSchuman I’m not sorry that I spoke to you. Clearly my brother is sorry I spoke to you and is retaliating against me. #CoverUp #IGotYourBack #Metoomovement — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Aaron specifically references Melissa Schuman in his tweetstorm. The former member of the pop group Dream publicly accused Nick in a personal essay published to her website in 2007 of raping her in 2002.

The “Backstreet Boys” singer denied all claims in a statement to The Huffington Post back in 2017 writing, “I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual,” he added. “This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

I’m standing by all these victims. Please. @Aphrodite_Jones the victims all want to talk now

Maybe do a r Kelly type documentary — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Aaron is also calling on investigative journalist Aphrodite Jones in multiple Tweets to create a “r Kelly type documentary” focused on the claims against his brother Nick.