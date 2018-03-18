Aaron Paul Says 'Breaking Bad' Superfan Rihanna Once Jumped Out Of A Car To Get A Photo With Him

A decade may have passed since "Breaking Bad" first debuted, but stars are still just as crazy about the series!
On Friday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Aaron Paul (who famously portrayed Walter White's sidekick, Jesse Pinkman) revealed that Drake and Rihanna are major "Breaking Bad" superfans – and both have geeked out in front of him about their TV obsession!
The 38-year-old said he first ran into Drake in a parking garage in Paris.
"He was just with a bunch of people getting ready to get into a van. And I'm like, 'Oh my god, there's Drake,' Aaron remembered. "Then, he just looks at me and just runs over and just gives me the biggest hug, and told me that he loved me."
"He told me that he got Rihanna into the show," Aaron added.
Back in Los Angeles, "The Path" actor said he was attending Spike TV's Guys Choice 2014 when an SUV abruptly stopped in front of him. When the back door opened, Rihanna popped out and began running in his direction.
"I'm like, 'She can't be running towards me.' You know? And then she threw her arms around me and said, 'I had to meet you' … My life was made," Aaron said.
After the serendipitous encounter, Rihanna tweeted out a picture of the pair, writing, "My life has been completed!!! #Pinkman4President."
Rihanna and Aaron's second encounter happened at a Super Bowl party, where Rih was a featured performer.
"I was in the second level of the small little venue, and then she starts singing 'Stay' directly to me. And she just does not, like, lose eye contact with me," Aaron said. "My wife is standing right next to me. She’s like, 'She’s singing to you.' I’m like, 'I know.'"
Looks like Rihanna isn't shy about her Pinkman love!
VIDEO: Aaron Paul & Wife Lauren Welcome Their First Child!
-- Stephanie Case