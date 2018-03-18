Aaron Paul Says 'Breaking Bad' Superfan Rihanna Once Jumped Out Of A Car To Get A Photo With Him

A decade may have passed since "Breaking Bad" first debuted, but stars are still just as crazy about the series!

On Friday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Aaron Paul (who famously portrayed Walter White's sidekick, Jesse Pinkman) revealed that Drake and Rihanna are major "Breaking Bad" superfans – and both have geeked out in front of him about their TV obsession!

The 38-year-old said he first ran into Drake in a parking garage in Paris.

"He was just with a bunch of people getting ready to get into a van. And I'm like, 'Oh my god, there's Drake,' Aaron remembered. "Then, he just looks at me and just runs over and just gives me the biggest hug, and told me that he loved me."