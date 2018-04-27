ABBA Records 2 New Songs 35 Years After They Released New Material

Mamma Mia! The members of ABBA announced Friday that they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.

The Swedish pop supergroup said it had recorded two new songs, including one titled "I Still Have Faith in You."

The news was announced in an Instagram statement from Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog.

ABBA won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with "Waterloo" and had a sequin-spangled string of hits including "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance on Me" before splitting up in 1982.



