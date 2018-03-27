Abby Lee Miller Released From Jail (Sources)

Abby Lee Miller is officially a free woman.
The reality star was released from jail on Monday,
sources close to Abby Lee tell Access
She is currently at an undisclosed location.
The 51-year-old was previously sentenced to a year and a day for bankruptcy fraud and for taking over $100,000 worth of Australian money into the country without reporting it, according to the Associated Press.
She was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine.
Abby pleaded guilty to both cases, according to the Associated Press.
Prior to her legal cases, she was the face of the popular Lifetime show, "Dance Moms."
-- Stephanie Swaim