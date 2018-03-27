Abby Lee Miller Released From Jail (Sources)

Abby Lee Miller is officially a free woman.

The reality star was released from jail on Monday, sources close to Abby Lee tell Access

She is currently at an undisclosed location.

Abby Lee Miller at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angele

(Getty Images)

The 51-year-old was previously sentenced to a year and a day for bankruptcy fraud and for taking over $100,000 worth of Australian money into the country without reporting it, according to the Associated Press.

She was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine.

Abby pleaded guilty to both cases, according to the Associated Press.

Prior to her legal cases, she was the face of the popular Lifetime show, "Dance Moms."

-- Stephanie Swaim

