Abby Lee Miller Says She's 'On The Mend' After Second Spinal Surgery

Abby Lee Miller says she's on the road to recovery.

The former "Dance Moms" star took to Instagram on Saturday, June 30, to update fans on her health after undergoing a second spinal surgery. She underwent emergency back surgery in April after being preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma.

Miller posted a graphic photo showing her scar and the stitches in her back and wrote, "After the 2nd surgery, my back is finally on the mend. I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too. I had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together! #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dancemoms @hoomanmelamedmd #aldc #aldcla #spjne #disc."

Earlier this month, the 51-year-old TV personality also revealed she had to have another "quick little emergency surgery."

"After another 2 hour MRI this morning, the pros thought I needed one more quick little emergency surgery!" she captioned a picture of her arm in a hospital bed with an IV. "Ugh! I'm in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans!"

Abby has seemed to keep a positive attitude as she continues to document her health struggles on social media while undergoing chemotherapy and the surgeries.

-- Gabi Duncan

