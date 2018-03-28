Abby Lee Miller Shares Her First Post-Jail Tweet

Abby Lee Miller is out of jail and on social media.
The former "Dance Moms" star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share her first post-jail post, simply sharing an image of Kermit the Frog sipping on some tea.
Even though this is her first post-jail tweet, it appears that someone has been managing her social media accounts while she was away. Her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have been regularly updated since she was locked up.
Miller was released from jail on Monday, a source close to the 51-year-old previously told Access.
She's currently residing in a halfway house, according to the Associated Press.
The dance instructor was previously sentenced to a year and a day for bankruptcy fraud and for taking over $100,000 worth of Australian money into the country without reporting it, according to the Associated Press.
She was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine.
Abby pleaded guilty to both cases, according to the Associated Press.
-- Stephanie Swaim