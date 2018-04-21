Abby Lee Miller Shares Photo From The Hospital After Preliminary Cancer Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller is feeling grateful for all the love and support.

The former "Dance Moms" star took to Instagram on Saturday, April 21, to share a photo from the hospital, just several days after Access learned she has been preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma.

"So much gratitude and love for those who listened, those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action," she captioned the selfie. "So much more I wish I could say......about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others. Thanks for ❤ #abbyleemiller #abbylee #aldc #aldcla #aldcalways #dancemoms #iwilldance."