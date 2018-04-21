Abby Lee Miller Shares Photo From The Hospital After Preliminary Cancer Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller is feeling grateful for all the love and support.
The former "Dance Moms" star took to Instagram on Saturday, April 21, to share a photo from the hospital, just several days after Access learned she has been preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma.
"So much gratitude and love for those who listened, those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action," she captioned the selfie. "So much more I wish I could say......about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others. Thanks for ❤ #abbyleemiller #abbylee #aldc #aldcla #aldcalways #dancemoms #iwilldance."
The preliminary cancer diagnosis came after the TV personality underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday, April 17, to remove a spinal infection. A representative for Abby's surgeon, Dr. Hooman Melamed, told Access on Wednesday that pathology tests are still pending and the final results should be determined soon.
The 51-year-old reality star sought out medical attention after experiencing severe neck pain earlier in the week, and her condition quickly deteriorated to the point of paralysis. She's now in better spirits following the procedure and has regained movement in her arms, legs and toes, which Dr. Melamed said is "a good sign."
--Gabi Duncan