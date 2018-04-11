Abby Lee Miller Was Hospitalized For Complication With Her Thyroid

Abby Lee Miller recently left the halfway house where she is residing and was hospitalized due to an issue with her thyroid, a source close to Abby tells Access exclusively.

News surfaced earlier that the former "Dance Moms" star left the halfway house and was hospitalized due to a back injury she suffered. But sources close to the star tell Access that's absolutely not the case, and "the reason Abby Lee Miller was hospitalized had nothing to do with a back injury. Instead, she was treated for an 'issue related to her thyroid.'"

Abby has been living at the halfway home following her release from prison late last month. The 51-year-old star was given an early release for good behavior after serving about half of her sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

Life on the outside has definitely been looking good for Abby. The star trimmed down during her stint inside and showed off her much slimmer physique on Easter Sunday when she stepped out with friends.

