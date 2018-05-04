Abby Lee Miller's 'Spirits Are Up' Amid Health Struggles: She Is 'Not Planning Her Funeral' (Source)

Abby Lee Miller is still on the road to recovery.
Despite rumors that the former "Dance Moms" star is preparing for the worst amid her current health problems, she is ultimately staying focused on getting well.
A source close to Abby Lee told Access on Friday that a recent report of her cancer treatment being unsuccessful is "unequivocally false" and that she is "unequivocally not planning her funeral."
WATCH: Abby Lee Miller Given Preliminary Cancer Diagnosis
According to the source, Abby Lee is experiencing "good days and bad days" but overall her "spirits are up."
The TV personality underwent emergency spinal surgery last month to treat what doctors initially thought was a severe infection. She later received a preliminary diagnosis of Burkitt lymphoma, and has since taken to social media to express gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans.
Her former student and co-star JoJo Siwa is standing by Abby Lee as well.
The YouTube star told Access on the WE Day red carpet last month that she had just visited her former "Dance Moms" coach in the hospital the day before.
WATCH: JoJo Siwa Reveals She Visited Abby Lee Miller In The Hospital
"It's really heartbreaking," JoJo said of seeing Abby's struggle firsthand. "It's really sad what's going on. You don't want anyone to go through that."
Despite the harrowing situation facing Abby Lee, JoJo said that she seemed to be "really in good spirits" when she saw her.
"She's a tough girl," JoJo added.
Abby Lee illustrated a positive attitude in a new Instagram post on Friday, sharing a photo of herself resting her head against a "Dance Moms" pillow with "save those tears for your pillow" written across the front.
"Practice what you preach," she captioned the pic.
-- Erin Biglow