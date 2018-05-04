Abby Lee Miller's 'Spirits Are Up' Amid Health Struggles: She Is 'Not Planning Her Funeral' (Source)

According to the source, Abby Lee is experiencing "good days and bad days" but overall her "spirits are up."

The TV personality underwent emergency spinal surgery last month to treat what doctors initially thought was a severe infection. She later received a preliminary diagnosis of Burkitt lymphoma, and has since taken to social media to express gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans.

Her former student and co-star JoJo Siwa is standing by Abby Lee as well.

The YouTube star told Access on the WE Day red carpet last month that she had just visited her former "Dance Moms" coach in the hospital the day before.