ABC Apologizes To 'Quantico' Fans Offended By The Portrayal Of Indians In 'The Blood of Romeo' Episode

ABC is offering up an apology to fans who were offended by a recent episode of "Quantico," that portrayed Indians as terrorists who were trying to frame Pakistan in a terror plot.

In the episode, "The Blood of Romeo," Priyanka Chopra's character Alex Parrish stops a plot by Indian nationalists to carry out a nuclear attack in NYC and frame Pakistan for the attack. The terror plot unfolds just days before a summit is meant to happen in Kashmir, a region that has been fought over on multiple occasions by India and Pakistan. Some fans of the show around the globe were upset with the portrayal of Indians in the plot and took to Twitter to sound off.

Many fans directly called out Priyanka, who is a beloved actresses from India, for willingly going along with such a controversial plot line.

ABC issued the following statement to Access addressing the controversial episode.

"ABC Studios and the executive producers of 'Quantico' would like to extend an apology to our audience who were offended by the most recent episode, 'The Blood of Romeo.' The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it. She has no involvement in the casting of the show or the storylines depicted in the series," the ABC statement read.

"'Quantico' is a work of fiction. The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone," ABC continued.

The video below about fan reactions was created prior to ABC issuing their statement of apology,