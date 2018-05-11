ABC Picks Up Scott Foley & Lauren Cohan-Starring 'Whiskey Cavalier' & Eva Longoria Produced 'Grand Hotel'

"Scandal" alum Scott Foley is heading back to ABC.
ABC has picked up "Whiskey Cavalier," starring Foley and "The Walking Dead's" Lauren Cohan for the 2018-2019 season.
"Whiskey Cavalier" is described as a "high-octane, hour-long action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: "Whiskey Cavalier")," played by Scott.
'Whiskey Cavalier' and 'Grand Hotel' -- both shows are coming to ABC during the 2018-2019 season (Getty Images)
After an "emotional break-up, Chase is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca 'Frankie' Trowbridge (codename: 'Fiery Tribune')," played by Lauren.
"Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics," according to a description of the series.
ABC has also greenlit new one-hour drama "Grand Hotel" from executive producer, and former "Desperate Housewives" star, Eva Longoria.
The drama is set in Miami at the last family-owned hotel.
It stars Demian Bichir as Santiago Mendoza and Roselyn Sanchez as Gigi Mendoza.
"Charismatic Santiago Mendoza owns the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success," read a description of the show. "The hotel's loyal staff round out a contemporary, fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior. The show is based on the Spanish series."
-- Jolie Lash