ABC Picks Up Scott Foley & Lauren Cohan-Starring 'Whiskey Cavalier' & Eva Longoria Produced 'Grand Hotel'

ABC has also greenlit new one-hour drama "Grand Hotel" from executive producer, and former "Desperate Housewives" star, Eva Longoria.

The drama is set in Miami at the last family-owned hotel.

It stars Demian Bichir as Santiago Mendoza and Roselyn Sanchez as Gigi Mendoza.



"Charismatic Santiago Mendoza owns the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success," read a description of the show. "The hotel's loyal staff round out a contemporary, fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior. The show is based on the Spanish series."