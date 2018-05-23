ABC's 'The Chew' Cancelled & 'Good Morning America' To Expand

ABC's "Good Morning America" is expanding to a third hour — and swallowing "The Chew" to make room.

The network said Wednesday the new third hour will air at 1 p.m. Eastern, which is often the spot for the cooking show. "GMA" starts at 7 a.m.

"The Chew" has aired for seven seasons. ABC didn't reveal when the third hour of "GMA" will begin, but said "The Chew" episodes will air as planned until September.