ABC's 'The Chew' Cancelled & 'Good Morning America' To Expand

ABC's "Good Morning America" is expanding to a third hour — and swallowing "The Chew" to make room.
The network said Wednesday the new third hour will air at 1 p.m. Eastern, which is often the spot for the cooking show. "GMA" starts at 7 a.m.
"The Chew" has aired for seven seasons. ABC didn't reveal when the third hour of "GMA" will begin, but said "The Chew" episodes will air as planned until September.
(ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)
Says Ben Sherwood, president of Disney/ABC Television: "We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour."