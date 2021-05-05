Access Hollywood Girls5eva Giveaway Sweepstakes

Official Rules

May 7, 2021 – May 10, 2021

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal United States residents who are physically residing in one (1) of the fifty (50) United States or District of Columbia (excluding Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and other United States territories), eighteen (18) or older, and of the age of majority in their state of residence as of May 7, 2021. Commencing on May 7, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Pacific Time (“PT”) and continuing through May 10, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. PT (“Sweepstakes Period”). KNBC and NBCUniversal Media, LLC (“Sponsor”) will award up to one (1) prize (“Prize)”) in total. The Prize will consist of one (1) Girls5eva swag bag, including the following Girls5eva-branded items: one (1) black concert t-shirt, one (1) black baseball cap, one (1) beach towel, one (1) glitter tumbler, one (1) pouch, one (1) music playing card, and one (1) mini mic. Prize will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period, use your personal Instagram account to visit the Access Hollywood Instagram account located at https://www.instagram.com/accessonline (“Website”) and follow @accessonline. Once you follow @accessonline, you will be required to “like” Access Hollywood’s announcement post (“Post”) on the Website that will be posted on May 7, 2021 at or about 11:00 A.M. PT (“Entry”). If your Instagram account is set to the “Posts are Private” setting, your Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Sweepstakes. An Instagram account is required to enter the Sweepstakes. If you do not already have an Instagram account, you can go to www.instagram.com to create a free Instagram account. Limit one (1) Entry per person. On or about May 11, 2021, Sponsor will randomly select one (1) winner (“Winner”) from among all valid Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period and notify potential Winner via direct message on Instagram to the account submitted at the time of Entry. Winner must respond by May 13, 2021. Sponsor’s decisions, including, but not limited to, selection of Winner and substitution of Prize, cannot be appealed. Estimated retail value of Prize is one hundred sixty dollars ($160). Total actual retail value may vary. By entering the sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to indemnify, and release and hold harmless, Sponsor, Instagram, and each of their affiliated companies, from any liability that may occur from participation in the sweepstakes and/or use of Prize. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered, or associated with Instagram. Entrants are providing information to Sponsor and not to Instagram.