'Access Live's' Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover Score Daytime Emmy Nomination

It's Emmy time here at Access!

Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover scored a daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The dynamic duo will be up against Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron of "Pickler and Ben," Steve Harvey for "Steve Harvey," "Dr. Oz Show" host Dr. Mehmet Oz and Larry King for "Larry King Now."

"Access Hollywood" was also nominated for Outstanding Entertainment News Program.



Congratulations to our two hosts on their nomination and to the show!

The Daytime Emmy award show will be held on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

