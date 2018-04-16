ACM Awards 2018: The Complete Winner's List

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards took place on Sunday at the MGM MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and were filled with incredible performances, big wins and good old country fun.
The show, hosted by multimedia superstar, Reba McEntire, included performances from Carrie Underwood, Reba with Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Midland, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and more.
Jason Aldean took home Entertainer of the Year, the evening’s biggest honor. This is the third consecutive win for Aldean in this category and his 13th overall ACM Award win.
Miranda Lambert also made history at the award show, scooping up two wins: Song Of The Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. The two additional wins made her the most winning artist in ACM history, right above Brooks & Dunn, who had held the record before the evening started.
Check out all of the winner's below!
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR* (Off Camera Award)
Brothers Osborne
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Brett Young
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Midland
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Records
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Label: MCA Nashville
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
Tin Man – Miranda Lambert
Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall
Publishers: Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Lonesome Vinyl Music (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), SWMBMGBMI (BMI)
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]* (Off Camera Award)
It Ain’t My Fault - Brothers Osborne
Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver
Producer: Tiffany Davies
VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
The Fighter – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
Producers: busbee, Keith Urban
Record Label: Capitol Nashville
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR* (Off Camera Award)
Rhett Akins