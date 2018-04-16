ACM Awards 2018: The Complete Winner's List

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards took place on Sunday at the MGM MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and were filled with incredible performances, big wins and good old country fun.

The show, hosted by multimedia superstar, Reba McEntire, included performances from Carrie Underwood, Reba with Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Midland, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

Jason Aldean took home Entertainer of the Year, the evening’s biggest honor. This is the third consecutive win for Aldean in this category and his 13th overall ACM Award win.

Miranda Lambert also made history at the award show, scooping up two wins: Song Of The Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. The two additional wins made her the most winning artist in ACM history, right above Brooks & Dunn, who had held the record before the evening started.

Check out all of the winner's below!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert



MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton



VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR* (Off Camera Award)

Brothers Osborne



VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion



NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina



NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Brett Young



NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Midland



ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records



SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Label: MCA Nashville



SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Tin Man – Miranda Lambert

Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall

Publishers: Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Lonesome Vinyl Music (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), SWMBMGBMI (BMI)



VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]* (Off Camera Award)

It Ain’t My Fault - Brothers Osborne

Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver

Producer: Tiffany Davies



VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

The Fighter – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

Producers: busbee, Keith Urban

Record Label: Capitol Nashville



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR* (Off Camera Award)

Rhett Akins